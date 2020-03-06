Payney’s Punt | Echuca Cup day

Autumn is here and that means we have a stack of mouth-watering racing over the next couple of months.

It all kicks off today with the running of Group One races at Flemington and Royal Randwick, with the Newmarket Handicap, Australian Cup and Randwick Guineas the highlights.

Payney's Punt is sticking to its roots this weekend and taking a look at tomorrow's race day at Echuca, headlined by the 1400 m Echuca Cup.

We love an Echuca maiden, so fingers crossed we can all walk away happy punters.

The rail is in its true position and despite the heavy rainfall leading into this weekend, expect a good rating by tomorrow afternoon.

Good luck to anyone heading along and remember to always gamble responsibly.

● In racing news, three-year-old colt Soul Patch has been retired due to injury after suffering a severe tendon injury in last weekend's Australian Guineas.

The Group Two winner finished third behind all-star Alligator Blood in that race and finishes his career with three wins from eight starts.

And Super Seth appears unlikely to partake in next weekend's All-Star Mile, with last year's Caulfield Guineas winner stricken with a mild infection during the week.

The promising colt has been scratched from today's Randwick Guineas despite being favourite to win.

Super Seth is currently placed at $18 to win the lucrative race at Caulfield next weekend.

Race 1. 12.50 pm (1300 m)

The first maiden of the day should be an interesting race, with multiple runners ready to claim their first win. Majestic Missile (6) missed out last start at short odds, but finished the race strongly from deep in the pack to finish second. The Lindsay Park runner rates highly with Luke Nolen on board and the extra 100 m will suit. Lodestar (5) comes in with two runner-up finishes from three attempts and will be there about. And Hard Landing (4) finished third behind Lodestar at Benalla last race and will be better off for that run after strong trial form. Lastly, watch market on debut runner Fort Wayne (2) who claimed a trial win on a soft track.

Top tip: Majestic Missile

Race 2. 1.30 pm (1200 m)

The set weights maiden looks to be a harder race to gauge but leaning towards Jet Jackson (2) to be first past the post. The four-year-old colt finished just over a length behind the winner at Benalla after fighting it out for the lead within the last furlong. Expect a forward showing and fitter effort tomorrow.

Top tip: Jet Jackson

Race 3. 2.05 pm (1400 m)

Not a great deal of results to get excited about in the third maiden of the day across 1400 m. Six out of nine runners are unplaced but many come in off little experience. Look for Edinburgh (4), who has four runner-up finishes in eight attempts, to be the focus of many. Returns from a 22-week spell and finished second in a recent trial jump-out.

Top tip: Happy to give this a miss but Edinburgh is our best

Race 4. 2.40 pm - BM64 - (2100 m)

Now we are cooking with gas. Race four is one for the stayers over 2100 m and local trainer Rhys Archard looks the goods with nine-year-old Etna (2). Has been in form with consecutive third placings, most recently at Moonee Valley over 2500 m last week in stronger company. One for exotics is Urban Equity (8), with the mare racing third-up and fresh off a runner-up at Payney's Punt's old stomping ground, Terang. Has won third-up.

Top tip: Quinella 2, 8

Race 5. 3.20 pm - BM64 - (1200 m)

The first leg of the quaddie is an evenly poised race and sees Rogue Star (6) command a lot of respect after winning on debut at Stawell. Draws a good barrier and will no doubt hit the line hard again. However, Sasayuri (2) comes into today off the back of a third placing after leading all the way until being joined in the final 100 m. Should strip fitter and be the one to beat. And Faolan (5) comes back to racing after a long spell, but has a terrific first-up record and could surprise many here.

Top tip: Sasayuri

Race 6. 3.55 pm - BM70 - (1000 m)

In the shortest race of the day, the two heavily rated runners Pravro (1) and Cath's Village (2) drop down in grading and have strong form on wet tracks. But if the track improves then we are steering clear due to the high weights. Expect a front showing from Patrick Payne's Magnavale (8), who was last in action down the straight at Flemington. From nine attempts, this mare has won four times and placed once. Gets the short 1000 m distance which she has won three times at.

Top tip: Magnavale

Race 7. 4.35 pm - Echuca Cup (1400 m)

The feature race on the card is an open race with many not looking to lead. David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig runner Super Titus (1) comes back to country racing after appearances in the Group One Underwood Stakes last year. Steep decline in distance and opponents, but looking elsewhere in the big one. Archie Alexander-trained Mirette (6) returns back form a 24-week spell to a track and distance that the four-year-old has won at before. Gets a good barrier draw and light weight for tomorrow and will enjoy a good track underfoot.

Top tip: Mirette

Race 8. 5.15 pm - BM64 - (1400 m)

There is a large field in the last and the eight-furlong race is a tricky one to navigate, with no recent winners in the mix. Expect a slow tempo to be set and Irish Butterfly (4) to find a nice spot from barrier eight. Finished half a length behind the winner at Sandown at this distance and drops back in grade. If you are looking for recent form, the Annanicolesnitz (9) has been tracking well, with a placing at Benalla the other week. Has won this preparation in January but has received a wide draw which is only query.

Top tip: Irish Butterfly

Best of the day

When: Today

Where: Flemington

Race 3: The Lifeline (EW)