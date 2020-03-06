Sport

NAB League | Bushies girls prepare for round two contest

By Aydin Payne

Ready to fire: Seymour's Chloe Locke kicked a goal in the Murray Bushrangers' loss last weekend. Picture: Meg Saultry

The Murray Bushrangers get a chance to atone for last weekend's first round defeat when they take to the field today against the Western Jets.

The under-18 girls outfit travels to RMIT Bundoora for the round two clash, fresh off a 50-point loss to the Oakleigh Chargers last weekend.

Murray's opponent claimed a strong win against Bendigo Pioneers in the season opener, saluting by 22 points away from home.

Bushrangers coach Mario de Santa-ana spoke about the team's start to the season and how he expected a competitive outing against the Jets.

“It’s hard to make comparisons, but we were competitive in both our practice matches and we played against quality opposition,” he said.

“Calder were runners-up last year, then we played the third rated side in round one against Oakleigh.

“(And) we finished the game off really well.

“I think we’ll be competitive as the season goes on, and that’s all we’re looking for in the girls, it’s that ongoing development.”

For today's clash, the Bushrangers have welcomed Benalla's Mani Foubister into the line-up, with the versatile youngster set to make her NAB League debut.

Benalla's Madison and Tayissa Gray have made way, while last week's top performer Olivia Barber misses due to concussion.

There were multiple local standouts in the loss to the Chargers last week, with defender and Benalla product Keeley Skepper starring across half-back.

Skepper had four rebounding 50s and six kicks and featured in the list of better players.

Finley product Olivia Cicolini showcased her creativity in the forward line alongside Seymour's Chloe Locke, with the duo each booting a goal.

● Today's match against the Western Jets starts at 1.15 pm at Bundoora's RMIT campus.

Murray Bushrangers

FB: Keeley Skepper, Mani Foubister, India Lehman

HB: Grace Hay, Mindy Quade, Molly Kennedy

C: Sam Pritchard, Zali Spencer, Abby Favell

HF: Chloe Locke, Sophia McCarthy, Mikayla Jones

FF: Olivia Cicolini, Lily Sharp, Jesse Elias

FOLL: Ally Morphett, Emily Nicholson, Kate Adams

INT: Sarah Lange-Richards, Cassidy Mailer, Aurora Smith, Kristy Whitehead, Sinead Lang

