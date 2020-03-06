Sport

Badminton action aplenty in Shepparton

By Shepparton News

Whack: Chris Latoza.

1 of 8

Strong support: The crowd watches on.

2 of 8

Poised: Ken Lui.

3 of 8

Warming down: Ben White.

4 of 8

Full house: The local stadium was packed.

5 of 8

In action: Vuong Huynh.

6 of 8

Ready: Sneha Bhambhani.

7 of 8

Serving: Bee Soo.

8 of 8

Shepparton Badminton Association's annual Greater Shepparton Badminton Veteran Team Classic thrilled spectators and competitors alike on the weekend.

Successful teams came from all across the state with Western Suburbs Addiction 2 winning the top A1 grade. A2 grade was won by Latrobe Valley Energy, B3 Diamond Valley Diamonds and C1 Murray Valley Gold.

Ballarat Nuggets struck gold winning the C1 (2) grade and the local Strathmerton Mudlark team took out the E1 section.

The weekend attracted 44 teams, more than 350 players plus supporters from all corners of the state and southern NSW to the Shepparton Sports Stadium.

Shepparton, the first veteran tournament of a series that runs throughout the year, boasts excellent facilities and is central for most players.

“Sporting events such as this rely heavily on community partners and we acknowledge Greater Shepparton City Council, its stadium facilities and management, catering by the GSBA kiosk staff and assistance of SPC Factory Sales,” tournament manager John Pettigrew said.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GV Suns product makes A-League debut

Former Goulburn Valley Suns wonder, Alou Kuol, took the next step forward in his emerging career on Sunday afternoon.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Shepparton’s Alou Kuol signs contract with A-League club

While last year may have served as a footballing renaissance for Shepparton’s Alou Kuol, this year has signalled the start of new dawn rose-tinted with potentially life changing properties.

Liam Nash
Sport

AFLW exports | Shepparton product shines again for Blues

Shepparton product Grace Egan was at her dominating best in Carlton’s win against Adelaide on Sunday, with the tough midfielder awarded for her efforts with an AFLW Rising Star nomination. Egan, 19, starred with 18 disposals, seven marks and four...

Aydin Payne