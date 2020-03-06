Badminton action aplenty in Shepparton

Shepparton Badminton Association's annual Greater Shepparton Badminton Veteran Team Classic thrilled spectators and competitors alike on the weekend.

Successful teams came from all across the state with Western Suburbs Addiction 2 winning the top A1 grade. A2 grade was won by Latrobe Valley Energy, B3 Diamond Valley Diamonds and C1 Murray Valley Gold.

Ballarat Nuggets struck gold winning the C1 (2) grade and the local Strathmerton Mudlark team took out the E1 section.

The weekend attracted 44 teams, more than 350 players plus supporters from all corners of the state and southern NSW to the Shepparton Sports Stadium.

Shepparton, the first veteran tournament of a series that runs throughout the year, boasts excellent facilities and is central for most players.

“Sporting events such as this rely heavily on community partners and we acknowledge Greater Shepparton City Council, its stadium facilities and management, catering by the GSBA kiosk staff and assistance of SPC Factory Sales,” tournament manager John Pettigrew said.