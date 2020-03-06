GVBD lower grade prelim finals preview

The region's bowlers are heading to the `last chance saloon’ today, desperate to keep their premiership ambitions intact in preliminary final showdowns.

In the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division's second division, Shepparton Golf will be stinging to earn another shot at red-hot premiership favourite Tallygaroopna after a narrow qualifying final loss last weekend.

The Golfers fell 88-85 to Tally, but to earn the title shot the side needs to see off a confident Tatura side that produced a stellar upset in the elimination final.

It not only knocked off Shepparton Park, but did it in style, smashing the Parkers by 22 shots with dangerous John Attwood handing out a 38-11 rink domination.

But seeing off Golf will be another challenge altogether, particularly with the hot form of Graeme Myers, the number-four ranked skip in the division this season with a 9-1-4 record.

Tatura's highest ranked skip is Brendon Boyd, who has gone 8-1-4 this season, although whichever side wins will a tough date with Tallygaroopna, which boasts the top-three ranked skips.

● Division three will see Mooroopna Golf look to bounce back from its qualifying loss to Rushworth and earn a rematch in the grand final.

Royal Mooroopna was out-slugged last weekend 101-81, but will see plenty of room for improvement heading to its clash with Shepparton Golf.

Dennis Newby was the standout in Golf's 107-87 win against East Shepparton, winning his rink 33-17 to put his side in the box seat.

Mooroopna took the last Golf derby, winning 102-83 when the sides met in round 11.

● East Shepparton won a thrilling elimination final at the weekend against Hill Top in division four, but it will need to improve further to win through to the grand final.

East pipped Hill Top 91-88 last weekend with Gino Cervi's 36-12 rink the catalyst, but Euroa will be keen to improve from last weekend's 107-88 loss to Tallygaroopna in which only Brian Diffey pinched a rink win.

The sides have not met since round six, where the Magpies got the chocolates by 13 shots.

● Seymour will need to lift in a big way to keep its season alive in division five, facing a crunch encounter with Mooroopna Golf for a spot in the decider.

The Lions fell by 21 shots to Stanhope last weekend, while the Golfers looked in exceptional form taking care of Colbinabbin by 18 shots.

● Division six east will see Euroa and East Shepparton clash for a grand final match with Shepparton Park, while Shepparton Golf and Tatura will face off to see who will tackle Stanhope in the division six west decider.