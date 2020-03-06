Sport

GVBD lower grade prelim finals preview

By Alex Mitchell

The man so nice they named him twice: Shepparton Golf's Graeme 'Graeme' Myers.

1 of 1

The region's bowlers are heading to the `last chance saloon’ today, desperate to keep their premiership ambitions intact in preliminary final showdowns.

In the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division's second division, Shepparton Golf will be stinging to earn another shot at red-hot premiership favourite Tallygaroopna after a narrow qualifying final loss last weekend.

The Golfers fell 88-85 to Tally, but to earn the title shot the side needs to see off a confident Tatura side that produced a stellar upset in the elimination final.

It not only knocked off Shepparton Park, but did it in style, smashing the Parkers by 22 shots with dangerous John Attwood handing out a 38-11 rink domination.

But seeing off Golf will be another challenge altogether, particularly with the hot form of Graeme Myers, the number-four ranked skip in the division this season with a 9-1-4 record.

Tatura's highest ranked skip is Brendon Boyd, who has gone 8-1-4 this season, although whichever side wins will a tough date with Tallygaroopna, which boasts the top-three ranked skips.

● Division three will see Mooroopna Golf look to bounce back from its qualifying loss to Rushworth and earn a rematch in the grand final.

Royal Mooroopna was out-slugged last weekend 101-81, but will see plenty of room for improvement heading to its clash with Shepparton Golf.

Dennis Newby was the standout in Golf's 107-87 win against East Shepparton, winning his rink 33-17 to put his side in the box seat.

Mooroopna took the last Golf derby, winning 102-83 when the sides met in round 11.

● East Shepparton won a thrilling elimination final at the weekend against Hill Top in division four, but it will need to improve further to win through to the grand final.

East pipped Hill Top 91-88 last weekend with Gino Cervi's 36-12 rink the catalyst, but Euroa will be keen to improve from last weekend's 107-88 loss to Tallygaroopna in which only Brian Diffey pinched a rink win.

The sides have not met since round six, where the Magpies got the chocolates by 13 shots.

● Seymour will need to lift in a big way to keep its season alive in division five, facing a crunch encounter with Mooroopna Golf for a spot in the decider.

The Lions fell by 21 shots to Stanhope last weekend, while the Golfers looked in exceptional form taking care of Colbinabbin by 18 shots.

● Division six east will see Euroa and East Shepparton clash for a grand final match with Shepparton Park, while Shepparton Golf and Tatura will face off to see who will tackle Stanhope in the division six west decider.

Latest articles

Other sport

Honours even after opening day at the WACA

Western Australia have battled to a first innings total of 277 against Queensland on day one of the Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA ground.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Poonam Yadav created chaos when India toppled Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup opener, now the hosts will aim to turn the tables at the MCG in the final.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GV Suns product makes A-League debut

Former Goulburn Valley Suns wonder, Alou Kuol, took the next step forward in his emerging career on Sunday afternoon.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Shepparton’s Alou Kuol signs contract with A-League club

While last year may have served as a footballing renaissance for Shepparton’s Alou Kuol, this year has signalled the start of new dawn rose-tinted with potentially life changing properties.

Liam Nash
Sport

AFLW exports | Shepparton product shines again for Blues

Shepparton product Grace Egan was at her dominating best in Carlton’s win against Adelaide on Sunday, with the tough midfielder awarded for her efforts with an AFLW Rising Star nomination. Egan, 19, starred with 18 disposals, seven marks and four...

Aydin Payne