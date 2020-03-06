Sport

GVBD | Division one preliminary final to be a tight affair

By Tyler Maher

Expecting big things: Paul Becroft and his Shepparton Park teammates are hoping for a win today against Stanhope.

The last spot in the top tier Goulburn Valley Bowls Division grand final goes on the line today at Kyabram.

Shepparton Park and Stanhope are hoping to join perennial premier Shepparton Golf in next week's division one decider for a chance at snaring the Allan Matheson Shield.

But first the sides tackle each other in a preliminary final which promises to be a tight affair.

“We're looking forward to it,” Park weekend pennant manager Paul Becroft said.

“I think it will be a danger game for Stanhope too, with the rain around the greens will probably be a bit slower and they're not used to that.

“Because we've had all this rain it will be interesting, but it will be what it will be and we'll go from there.”

The Parkers went down to the Golfers last week - winning two rinks along the way - and will only shuffle two positions ahead of today's clash.

“At one stage we were only four shots behind them before it blew out,” Becroft said.

“Paul Nichols and his rink are going really well, they're in great form.

“I'll go up to third and Don Dickinson back down to second in our rink, we're just moving the rink around a little bit after last week, but we did run into a red-hot Brad Orr rink.”

Stanhope defeated East Shepparton to keep its spectacular run going, with Shane Walsh, Brad Robinson and Tim Hancock all skipping winning rinks.

The last time these outfits met was in round 10, with Stanhope taking a five-shot win.

