Sport

Local cricketers claim national title

By Andrew Johnston

Champions: Kobyn James and Cody Thompson.

1 of 2

2 of 2

Goulburn Murray cricketers Cody Thompson and Kobyn James are national champions.

Victoria Country claimed the honours in the final of the under-15 national cricket championships, with Bamawm-Lockington United's Thompson and Echuca's James members of a historic first championship for the side.

Country defeated Queensland by 11 runs in the final at Ballarat on February 27, with Thompson taking 2-20.

James was proud of the side's efforts.

“It was a massive challenge just to get to the final,” he said.

“But getting over the line was incredible. We came up against a fantastic side in Queensland - they hadn't lost up to that point - and we knew we'd have to play our best cricket to win.

“To be a part of the first championship is special, something we will always be a part of.”

Thompson bowled 30 overs for the tournament, claiming four wickets at an average of 28.5.

James started the competition off in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 37 runs against NSW Magenta en route to 81 runs for the tournament.

While the side went on to make history, they came dangerously close to missing the final altogether.

In order to finish on top of their group, the side needed Victoria Metro and Western Australia to both lose matches and needed to win within 38 overs to claim a bonus point.

Set 212 to win, Country hit the winning runs on the final ball of 37th over to force its way into the final.

Though the team members were excited with the outcome, James said there was an immediate feeling the job was not done.

“We were definitely excited,” he said.

“But as soon as we got off the ground we started thinking about the final. We had a great opportunity to do something no one had done before, so we were immediately planning for the final.”

Latest articles

National

Fatal driver was ‘double the speed limit’

A Sydney driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.

AAP Newswire
National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

A Victorian man who sought vigilante justice against a pedophile has been sentenced to nine months in youth detention.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GV Suns product makes A-League debut

Former Goulburn Valley Suns wonder, Alou Kuol, took the next step forward in his emerging career on Sunday afternoon.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Shepparton’s Alou Kuol signs contract with A-League club

While last year may have served as a footballing renaissance for Shepparton’s Alou Kuol, this year has signalled the start of new dawn rose-tinted with potentially life changing properties.

Liam Nash
Sport

AFLW exports | Shepparton product shines again for Blues

Shepparton product Grace Egan was at her dominating best in Carlton’s win against Adelaide on Sunday, with the tough midfielder awarded for her efforts with an AFLW Rising Star nomination. Egan, 19, starred with 18 disposals, seven marks and four...

Aydin Payne