Haisman Shield preview | Kyabram takes on Katandra in first week of finals

Kyabram will be hoping Katandra is the second heavyweight club to feel the full wrath of its power when the two sides meet tomorrow.

The Redbacks are hosting Katandra in this weekend's Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield qualifying final at Kyabram Recreation Reserve.

Kyabram, fresh off a recent round 12 win against reigning premier Numurkah, will be out to knock off the talented Eagles who finished runner-up last season.

It will be the first time the two clubs will have met since round three's one-day match at Katandra, where the Eagles cruised to a comfortable 96-run victory.

But since that early season encounter Kyabram has been able to jump over the 2017-18 premiers to finish with home ground advantage.

However, Redbacks captain Kyle Mueller said his outfit was still expecting a hard contest against the Eagles.

“They're a very good side, we know it will be a tough contest,” he said.

“We are just looking for an all-round performance from the boys.

“And that has definitely been one of our strengths, the all-round performance of the group.”

Asked if the round three loss had been raised during training this week, Mueller was quick to mention the long duration since that contest.

“We can't take too much from that (round three), it was such a long time ago and a one-day match,” he said.

“And two-day cricket definitely suits our style of play.”

Looking at both outfits’ recent form, Kyabram comes into this weekend's clash with three-straight victories.

At the forefront of those positive results has been wicketkeeper Billy McLay.

Since being promoted to opening batsman in round 11, McLay has produced two brilliant half-century knocks and a 32 in last weekend's win against Nagambie.

Mueller starred in that win with a 92-run masterclass that was pulled straight from the top-shelf.

But Mueller was full of praise for his side's in-form performer this past month.

“Billy has been super consistent in recent weeks,” Mueller said.

“He is a massive contributor to our side, with his top-order batting and work behind the stumps.

“He has relished the chance to open the batting and hopefully it continues.”

For Katandra, damaging batsman Luke Patel returned to form with a superb 79-run knock in last weekend's convincing outright win against Karramomus.

The Eagles halted a three-game losing streak thanks to impressive efforts with the ball from spearhead duo Corey Hickford (6-25) and Scott Richardson (4-21).

Hickford has 25 wickets this campaign in the Haisman Shield and 35 in all formats.