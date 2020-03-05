GVBBL | Fantasy winner awarded Hip Pocket Workwear and Safety prize

The final task of the Shepparton News GVBBL Fantasy competition organisers has been completed, with victor Alex Mitchell snaring his prize.

Astute News readers will realise that as well as a fantasy sports genius, Mitchell is also a senior sports journalist with the company, and declared early in the piece the $500 voucher generously donated by Hip Pocket Workwear and Safety Shepparton would be forwarded to local Goulburn Valley firefighters.

Hip Pocket representative Ash Philipps said the decision to get behind the inaugural Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League was an easy one.

“One of the other Hip Pocket stores up in Toowoomba were involved (in the Darling Downs Bush Bash League) and said it was great,” Philipps said.

“So when the opportunity came up we jumped on board, we thought it was a great idea.”

Sponsoring local initiatives is crucial for businesses in any market.

“We sponsor a couple of footy clubs, we're heavily involved with the golf club and now we're getting in to the cricket as well,” Philipps said.

“You've really got to show your face out there and show people that you support the community and it just helps with people then coming back and supporting us.

“We're mostly known for our hi-vis workwear, but one thing that we're really trying to push at the moment is our ability to do embroidery and screen printing and things like that, it's not something a lot of people know that we do.”

Hip Pocket was also involved in other recent initiatives to help raise money for bushfire relief.

“We donated a heap of P2 masks,” Philipps said.

“It was a horrible thing to happen and we were happy to be involved with the sponsorship of events which raised money for that, and just donating as much as we could from products that we know were valuable to them.”

And as for the GVBBL, Philipps and the Hip Pocket team will be back again next season.

“We're absolutely (keen to be involved again next year),” he said.

“It would be nice to own a team, but we were a bit late in jumping on that one, so if the opportunity comes around next year we'd probably jump on that one.”