Cricket Shepparton lower grade finals preview

Parks and reserves across the district will be graced by cricketers fighting tooth and nail for a grand final berth this weekend, with Cricket Shepparton’s lower grade qualifying rounds set to be played out.

Princess Park hosts a Clyde Young Shield epic between Shepparton United and Undera, with the host tipped as an early fancy for the flag.

United batsman Travis Gillin will be pitted against Lions quick Glenn Campbell, with the pair sure to put on a show for those in attendance.

Elsewhere, Kyabram travels to Mooroopna Recreation Reserve to square off with Numurkah, while Katandra hosts Mooroopna.

● A miraculous entrance into the top six of the Jim McGregor Shield will have Tatura turn out in a qualifying final, but it will have to topple titan Murchison in its own backyard across Saturday and Sunday to progress.

Unbeaten in the final five rounds of the competition, the Bulldogs approach the contest with a head full of steam, but will have to restrict Hoppers all-rounder Luke Twynstra in order to venture further into the playoffs.

Nagambie hits the road to face Numurkah, hoping to replicate its round 12 triumph against the league’s second-best outfit, while Toolamba and Mooroopna Blue will exchange blows at the Taipan den in the other final.

● SJ Perry Shield titan Invergordon is set to face Undera on its own deck and will hope to avenge last year’s grand final loss by ensuring it takes out Saturday's encounter to book a ticket at the big dance.

Meanwhile, Northerners will have to overcome Kyabram at Tallygaroopna Recreation Reserve to lock in a spot in the grand final.

● In E-grade, Murchison travels to Katandra West Primary School in attempt to hand the Eagles a lesson in semi-finals cricket.

While the hosts are the firm favourite after finishing atop of the table, a Michael Coonerty masterclass handed Murchison the victory when the two sides last met.

At Howley Oval, Old Students will look to Andrew Bock to pile on the runs against Pine Lodge, having already surpassed the 500 mark during the regular season.