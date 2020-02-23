Sport

E-grade cricket wrap

By Alex Mitchell

Laur and order: Mooroopna's Lauren Hall can't believe what she sees.

Express: Mooroopna bowler Zac Talbot looks to produce an absolute thunderbolt.

Hang in there: Shane Macansh is in disbelief.

Park the bus: Sam Parker looks to defend.

Professor X: Mooroopna's Xaiver Chandler steams in.

Bocktober: Andrew Bock keeps his eyes on the prize.

Katandra kept rolling in the Whitelock Shield, with the competition's top side sealing a thrilling win against Tatura on Saturday.

The Eagles made 5-185 batting first, in an innings that will be remembered for captain Nathan White's heart-breaking 99.

White had charged to within a single run of his maiden century with 16 fours and a six, but was caught off Oscar McGraw's bowling.

But the Eagles came up with enough with the ball to seal a two-run win, holding the Bulldogs to 8-183.

Hemanth Yenigalla (46), Jacob Phillingham (35) and McGraw (33) got the runs for Tatura, while Tom Jeffrey took 4-23.

Pine Lodge's Ryan McKenna had himself an absolute day out, smacking 104 not out and taking 5-31 in his side's six-wicket against Dhurrungile.

The match continued a reasonably absurd season from McKenna, in which he has made 538 runs at 134.5 in all forms.

Mooroopna had a three-wicket win against Old Students, tracking down the target of 102 with four overs to spare.

And Shepparton United also had an exciting win, beating Murchison by two wickets.

The Meteors made 9-146 batting first, but United got contributions from many of its batsmen with Stephen Williams (37) and Tom Ashdown (33) leading the side to 8-153 from 38 overs.

