Sport

Cricket Shepparton | under-14B one-day grand final wrap

By Alex Mitchell

Noah extras please: Old Students' Noah Muir behind the stumps.

1 of 6

Shot: Nagambie's Tom Mason looks to play a nice drive.

2 of 6

Good Old heave: Nagambie's Luke Old looks to go the tonk.

3 of 6

No problems Hueston: Old Student Caleb Hueston is smothered by teammates after taking a wicket.

4 of 6

Pace: Caleb Hueston slings one down.

5 of 6

Dangerous: Mac Fifoot finished with rather nice figures of 2-3.

6 of 6

A clinical performance from the Old Students’ young stars saw the club add Cricket Shepparton's under-14B one-day title to its trophy cabinet.

The Students were unstoppable with the willow, chasing down Nagambie's 9-82 with eight wickets and more than nine overs to spare.

The Lakers won the toss and batted and made a promising start as Hugh McKeown (14) helped them to 1-26.

Darby O'Brien (seven) and Garry Bhour (nine) added some middle-order runs but tight bowling from the Students kept the scoring down, with Harrison Willaton (2-9) and Mac Fifoot (2-3) getting a pair of scalps each.

In reply, the Students went the slow-and-steady approach early, with Samuel O'Brien and Noah Muir both retiring after facing 20 balls, making scores of three and five respectively.

But they took control from there, with Oscar Lambourn (14 not out), Zac Bathman (16) and Andre Gagliardi (18 not out) all looking the goods, with Gagliardi's knock including three boundaries.

Gagliardi and Trent Newbound (nine not out) saw the Students claim the win after 15.4 overs, the side finishing at 2-84.

The win meant the Students finished the one-day portion of the season with an unblemished record, with five wins from as many games.

Latest articles

News

Local Aboriginal elders recognised in Shepparton mural

Two local Aboriginal elders will be commemorated in a new mural being commissioned for Welsford St in Shepparton. The late Aunty Geraldine Briggs and the late Aunty Elizabeth Morgan will be featured in the mural, which is the most recent instalment...

Liz Mellino
News

Parents urged to immunise children against HPV

About 80 per cent of Shepparton children are immunised against human papillomavirus, but Cancer Council Victoria says it’s not enough. It said 78.6 per cent of Shepparton boys and 86.2 per cent of girls were immunised against cancer-causing HPV in...

James Bennett
News

Motorists reminded to slow down in school zones

Greater Shepparton City Council is reminding motorists to slow down with term one of the school year starting on Wednesday.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Murphy the magician puts England in a tail-spin

Todd Murphy etched his name into the storied annals of World Cup folklore overnight as part of a stunning - and ultimately match-winning - 10th wicket partnership for Australia. Facing old rival England for a spot in the knockout stage of the...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Cricket Shepparton B-grade wrap | Round 11, day one

It was the Myles Martin show in Numurkah on Saturday. As Cricket Shepparton B-grade action rolled into round 11 - signalling the return of red-ball cricket - Martin produced one of the bowling spells of the Clyde Young Shield summer. With his Blues...

Tyler Maher
Sport

National titles action lands at Undera Park Speedway

Strap yourselves in for a night of thrilling action at Undera Park Speedway tonight. The Australian Under-21 National Solo Titles will grace the hallowed dirt of the local track, with gates opening at 4.30 pm. Practice sessions are set for a 5 pm...

Tyler Maher