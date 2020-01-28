Cricket Shepparton | under-14B one-day grand final wrap

A clinical performance from the Old Students’ young stars saw the club add Cricket Shepparton's under-14B one-day title to its trophy cabinet.

The Students were unstoppable with the willow, chasing down Nagambie's 9-82 with eight wickets and more than nine overs to spare.

The Lakers won the toss and batted and made a promising start as Hugh McKeown (14) helped them to 1-26.

Darby O'Brien (seven) and Garry Bhour (nine) added some middle-order runs but tight bowling from the Students kept the scoring down, with Harrison Willaton (2-9) and Mac Fifoot (2-3) getting a pair of scalps each.

In reply, the Students went the slow-and-steady approach early, with Samuel O'Brien and Noah Muir both retiring after facing 20 balls, making scores of three and five respectively.

But they took control from there, with Oscar Lambourn (14 not out), Zac Bathman (16) and Andre Gagliardi (18 not out) all looking the goods, with Gagliardi's knock including three boundaries.

Gagliardi and Trent Newbound (nine not out) saw the Students claim the win after 15.4 overs, the side finishing at 2-84.

The win meant the Students finished the one-day portion of the season with an unblemished record, with five wins from as many games.