D and E-grade cricket wrap

Invergordon continued its strong SJ Perry Shield season with a crushing win against Central Park-St Brendan's on Saturday.

Batting first, Inver whacked 206 off 35.4 overs before being bowled out, with an absolute fireworks show from Bayden Moor headlining proceedings.

Moor slapped six fours and five sixes in making 65 not out, with Harley Green's 38 at the top of the order also important.

In response, only Ashley Hooper (25) and Peter Hogeboom (14) put up much fight for the Tigers, with Travis Murdoch taking an extraordinary 4-2 off eight overs as they were rolled for 81.

Inver is now 6-2 for the season and atop the ladder.

Kyabram had a comfortable win against Waaia to move within one game of the top four.

The Bombers batted first and could only manage 113, Matt Brown making 64 while Michael Rosser took 3-25 for the Redbacks.

In response Kyabram made 5-130 off 24 overs, with Rosser (31) and Aidan Robinson (23) scoring freely.

And Karramomus had a nice solid win against Undera by 55 runs.

The Bloods batted first and made 7-198, with Vinoth Kumar (52) and Daniel Strudwick (29) leading the way.

Undera was kept to 7-143 off its 40 overs.

● In Whitelock Shield play Tatura recorded an 18-run win against Mooroopna.

Tatura batted first and made 145, with Troy Beecroft (51) and Hemanth Yenigalla (31) having a decent hit each.

Mooroopna could only manage 8-127 off its 40 overs, with Cameron King's three wickets huge in limiting the scoring.

Pine Lodge had an easy win against Shepparton United after rolling its opposition for just 77.

Travis Spark had a bit of electricity about him in taking 5-21, before Adam McCurdy (37) and Ryan McKenna (31 not out) got the side across the line.

Old Students had a similarly easy day, winning by eight wickets against Dhurrungile.

An outstanding 5-3 from Ross Hammer helped Dhurrungile fall for just 84, before Student Andrew Harlow whacked 31 not out to get his side home.

And Murchison won well against Katandra, tracking down its target of 91 in 20 overs.