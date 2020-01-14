Goulburn Murray Cricket | round 11 wrap

A stunning bowling performance had Rochester move within reach of a statement win against Kyabram Fire Brigade during the first day of round 11 Goulburn Murray Cricket A-grade action.

After winning the toss and batting at Windridge Oval, the Flames found Rochester's balanced bowlers too hot to handle, skittled for 82 as only Danny Kent (21) and Kaine Herbert (17) escaped single-figures.

Emerging quick Angus Martin got things going with the first two wickets of the innings, finishing with ripping figures of 3-13, Fraser Cleary also finishing with three wickets as each of the Rochester bowlers found a scalp.

By stumps, Rochester had moved to 3-51, surviving an onslaught from the Fire Brigade bowlers as they tried to improve on their disappointing batting.

Waugh George looked as solid as a rock opening the batting and got through to stumps unbeaten on 24, and Spencer Cleary will be in the middle with him when play resumes.

Herbert was the pick of the Kyabram bowlers, taking 2-1 off six overs.

In other games, Tongala captain Darin Ohlsen put the team on his shoulders in cracking a huge century against Bamawm-Lockington United.

Ohlsen scored 105 of the Blues’ 207 — his first GMC A-grade century — with Elijah Gillie's 46 the only other score Tongala found worth more than 10.

Shannon Bish battled hard for the Cats in taking 4-21, helping keep the target down to one his side will have some sort of chance of chasing down.

Echuca had a tough day with the bat at Victoria Park, bowled out for 121 against Moama.

Moama captain Jack Russell was unplayable, taking a career-best 6-33 as Echuca struggled to find many runs, with Fraser Buchanan (22) and Simon Maddox (18) leading the way.

But it showed it will not go down without a fight with Charlie Hinks finding two wickets before stumps, Moama 2-17 when play ended.

Cooma is in a strong position against Echuca South after a big fightback on day one.

South started brilliantly with Josh Novoselek (53), Mitchell Stephens (32) and Luke Thompson (24) helping it to 3-101, but a massive collapse of 7-25 meant it finished with just 126 on the board.

The Two Blues ended the day at 2-32, needing a further 95 for victory.