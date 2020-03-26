7 Mokoan Avenue, Kialla

IDEAL KIALLA LAKES LIVING

Sitting on a 967 sq m block of land in one of the area’s most sought-after locations, this four-bedroom home in Kialla Lakes will not disappoint Featuring a formal lounge situated at the front of the home and a separate, spacious family/meals/kitchen multifunction space to the rear of the home, this property offers both style and functionality. The master bedroom boasts a walkin robe and ensuite with corner spa, separate shower, vanity and separate toilet, while the other three bedrooms all have built-in robes. The main bathroom also includes a bath, separate shower, vanity and toilet. Ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling ensure comfort year-round. An entertainer’s dream, the undercover outdoor space is complemented by an ample backyard, also offering double gates and a garden shed with concrete floor. This enviable location is complemented by a convenient school bus pick-up and drop-off , as well as no backyard neighbours. If you are looking for the perfect family home, this Kialla property offers a superb lifestyle.

