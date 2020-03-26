60 Moora Road, Rushworth

DESIGNER COTTAGE IN THE COUNTRY

Whether you are looking for a bed-and-breakfast or an investment property, whether you’re empty nesters or first home buyers, this property in the historic gold-mining town of Rushworth is one not to be missed. The master bedroom features a full ensuite, while the remaining bedroom is carpeted and off ers plenty of natural light. The fully renovated modern kitchen features an electric oven and gas hotplates, and the living area fl ows into the separate dining area for family meals. A large lounge room looks out to the spacious backyard which features shedding, a sprinkler system, and rear yard access making it suitable for subdivision (subject to council approval). With all this and more located on a 1277m2 block, this property is a charmer.

Click for more information