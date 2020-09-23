Ready Set Retire

Holidaying at ‘home’ becomes the option

By Andrew Mole

IF 2020 has been your year of cancellations and discontent – and 2021 is still up in the air – relaxing restrictions across regional Victoria have certainly changed the domestic game plan.

Helloworld Travel Echuca’s owner/manager Tara Cahill has been working overtime to come up with local solutions with an international flavour.

The end result is Tara’s ‘Victoria’s Overseas Experiences’ which she believes will match the mature-age market – and the not-so-ripe travellers (children included).

Tara said while there were still borders within Victoria, let alone knowing when global travel will become a routine choice, everyone has to improvise a little bit.

So unpack your imaginations and get ready to go on that holiday.

“Helloworld Travel Echuca has hundreds of clients wanting to head overseas once international borders reopen; with COVID-19 policies now in place to cover payments on future travel – and extend payment deadlines,” Tara explained.

“The domestic offers in high demand for 2021 ‘outside’ Victoria include rail journeys on the Ghan and Indian Pacific, Kimberley cruises and tours and experiences such as the ‘field of lights’ in Ayers Rock plus walking tours in Tasmania,” she said.

“But until then we have created a range of packages to turn Victoria into a getaway – and all our packages can be tailor made.”

■ Luxury Tuscany Culinary Delight Its suggested itinerary includes: Three nights at Villa Gusto near Bright.

Private chef throughout your stay using the region’s fresh produce.

Private cooking lesson by Patrizia Simone.

1 dinner at the Elm.

Day tour of Bright and Mount Buffalo.

Wine tasting at Pizzini Wines.

Lunch at Dalzotto Trattoria.

Wine tasting at Michelini’s.

Additional activities available on request: Hang gliding, golf, horse riding, guided walks, cliff picnics, rock climbing, kayaking, abseiling and underground caving.

■ The Igloo Experience package for 2021 includes: 3 nights at the Arlberg Mount Hotham 2 Day Lift Pass.

Overnight in an igloo.

Snowshoe to fondue package including a three-course dinner, breakfast, snowshoe tour, glass of heartwarming home-made Gluhwein (hot spiced red wine) by the fire, snowshoes and head torch.

And for the rest of the family the Family Getaway suggested package includes:

■ Two nights at Mira Mira in the Tanglewood Enchanted Forest Villa

Includes a daily breakfast hamper.

One-day ticket to Gumbuya World.

Two nights at the BIG 4 Traralgon Park Lane, including daily breakfast and unlimited minigolf.

Other available activities at the property include laser tag, outdoor swimming pool, indoor play centre, adventure ropes course, jumping cushion, pedal go-karts and outdoor playground.

Walhalla Goldfields railway tickets.

■ Details from Tara Cahill at Helloworld Travel Echuca, 150 Hare St, Echuca.

P: 5480 1911

E: [email protected]

Tara said her Facebook page will show the most up-to-date information on the opening of the borders.

