Bill zapped by the solar connection

By Andrew Mole

THE bill has arrived and the jury is in.

In August 2019 the power bill in our pilot program house was $234.38.

But in August – with an extra person in the house four days a week – it bottomed out at $167.24.

Even Mark Condon, whose Solar Power Echuca did the installation of the 6.5kW system, was impressed by the reduction in cost considering August was “annoyingly overcast”.

“It’s like installing a water tank in time for two years of drought,” Mark laughed.

“You put in solar power and the sun refuses to shine.”

“But when you can knock that much from your bill you’re not doing too badly – even at a rough guesstimation that adds up to about $800 saved,” he said.

“And that’s before the sun has even started to shine. Not a bad return on a very subsidised installation.”

Mark said one of the keys to the pilot program house was its Delta inverter.

He said it is made by the world’s largest OEM company (original equipment manufacturer) and has been producing cutting-edge technology for the past 47 years.

“The Delta H series is the smallest, lightest and quietest (20 decibels as opposed to 60 or more at peak usage) in the market and comes with a 10-year replacement warranty as standard,” Mark said.

“For retirees, or people planning that transition, well all the signs say we are getting hotter so demand for power will continue to rise – if there is enough to go around – at a rising cost.

“Now is as good a time as any to take care of that long term while you still have a higher disposable income.”

The inverter converts the power from your photovoltaic cells on the roof from DC into AC to feed into your home’s power system – it is the linchpin of the system in many ways and it comes with a single DC isolator switch (most other systems have two or three).

“The Delta is part of the Solar Power Echuca premium range, with its features such as a builtin consumption monitor,” Mark added.

Contact: Delta PVI 20-21/45 Normanby Rd Notting Hill, Victoria

P: 9543 3720

E: [email protected]

W: deltapvi.com.au

