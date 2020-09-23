Ready Set Retire

Mr Sheds has lost his heart to the battery pack and its plug-in charger

By Andrew Mole

1 of 1

BATTERY powered cordless tools are definitely where it is at these days.

Small, lightweight, usually handheld, cordless power tools are very portable and can be used anywhere.

They even turn up in campsites.

It is not uncommon to use a battery powered reciprocating saw for ‘making’ firewood. In the garden, we even have battery-powered hedge trimmers, chainsaws, whipper snippers and lawn mowers.

I purchased my first battery power tool, a Makita drill, in the 1980s.

The casing colour I refer to as Makita blue.

It took another 15 years for me to purchase one of those kits with four tools included in the one case as well as one battery and charger.

That first Makita was considered to be professional grade.

When time came to replace it, the superbly well-built tool itself was still going strong.

But the battery no longer took charge and it was going to cost more to rectify that flattery, than buying the aforementioned four-piece set.

In fact, the four-piece set, IIRC, on special, was cheaper than buying just the drill by itself.

The demise of the local hardware store and the rise of the battery powered hand-tool seemed to happen about the same time.

The way we viewed the fourpiece set was summarised by one word, ‘disposable’.

The typical attitude was to purchase the tool kit from a ‘bigbox’ store to use on a project and then toss it away afterwards.

I held on to mine but soon tossed it anyway when within a couple years the battery was cactus.

It was a brand that came and went in a one container shipment.

Another common ‘folklore’ approach for renovators was to buy a kit and wear it out before the warranty expired; then take it back for a refund/exchange and then reappear back home with a new one to keep going on the reno.

I was not a fan of the disposable approach.

Fortunately, things have come full circle.

Today the technology exists for the batteries to charge quicker and last longer.

These days we purchase our battery powered tool kit(s) with much thought towards their long-term use in our sheds.

Nowadays we almost always purchase at least a second battery and charger.

We may even acquire three or more batteries so that we can keep going by swapping out a flattery with a fresh one.

There are also tools available that requrte two or more batteries.

The most common battery used in today’s cordless power tools is the 18-volt (18v) Lithium-ion (Liion) battery.

Li-ion batteries are relatively powerful, quickly rechargeable, long-lasting and slow to discharge when not in use.

Li-ion batteries, however, are still susceptible to damage from being too deeply discharged.

Power tools that ordinarily use a Li-ion battery common include drills (of many kinds), drivers (also in many types), jigsaws, reciprocating/sabre saws, sanders, circular saws, angle grinders, even planers, routers as well as table saws and many more.

Notwithstanding the improvement in the concept; it is also accepted these days that electric-corded powered tools still have their place in your kit.

In fact, for continuous heavy work in one fixed place, the norm is still to use a tool that plugs into the wall in order to save your battery powered tools.

Battery powered tools are for quick projects where portability is a benefit.

Once you’ve decided on your brand you are sorta stuck with it as the battery ‘systems’ are unique and are not interchangeable between brands.

When making the decision I again went with Makita, why not.

Their Makita-blue cases, it is hip to call them ‘skins’ in modern lingo, have been a fixture in Aussie backyard sheds and building sites forever.

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

Thumbs up for Dan the Man

Dan the Man has been copping a flogging from all directions lately so lifted a ear when I heard The Boss reading from a Newspoll on Tuesday morning that a strong majority of Victorians – not to mention Australians generally – think the Premier...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Socrates saw it coming

“Bad manners are the beginning of chaos, General,” The Boss said, with that disapproving tone of voice – a tone quite well known to me. I had just leapt in to hoover up my breakfast without sitting first, which he likes me to do but which I...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Wicked humour at my expense

If there’s one day in the year I have to play second fiddle, it seems to be Fathers’ Day. That’s when The Boss gets all this attention and nobody has much time for me, which is disappointing. It started the day before, on Saturday, when I...

The General

MOST POPULAR

Ready Set Retire

Bill zapped by the solar connection

THE bill has arrived and the jury is in.

Andrew Mole
Ready Set Retire

From paperboy to newspaper man

IT WAS 4.30am; dark, really dark, and the rain was pouring down. And the alarm would not stop.

Andrew Mole
Ready Set Retire

When time is on your side why not try some croquet?

QUEEN of Hearts aside, croquet might seem the most genteel of ways to spend a few hours of convivial companionship on a sunny day.

Andrew Mole