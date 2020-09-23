When time is on your side why not try some croquet?

QUEEN of Hearts aside, croquet might seem the most genteel of ways to spend a few hours of convivial companionship on a sunny day.

In your retirement especially.

A peaceful game, where the mallet gently taps, where the click of balls and a few discreet ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ as the opponent’s goes through a hoop, softly echo through the surrounding greens.

“Hell no”, says Di Smyth.

It is, she said, a strategic game in which one of her personal highlights is the opportunity to smack an opponent’s ball as hard as you can to send it flying as far as it will go.

That, Di pronounced, was as much fun as actually winning (maybe even a little more).

But she digressed.

As Rich River Croquet Club publicity officer she was actually trying to sell the sport to this page’s readers – the retirees, almost retirees and (as it turns out) absolutely anyone else interested in picking up a mallet and having a crack.

The club’s youngest player is in her 40s, the oldest is 93.

Di is 66 and her husband Russell, also a player, is 69.

“It was a real plus for us,” Di explained.

“We moved here from Melbourne when we retired and didn’t really know anyone in the area, but Russ’ sister, who plays in Melbourne, came up and wanted to have a look at the courts in the club here,” she said.

“So we drove her out and the next thing we knew we were taking lessons and then playing. But we have met so many wonderful people and it has been a marvellous introduction to Echuca-Moama and making new friends.”

There are two clubs in town – Rich River and Echuca-Moama – and they are part of an eight-team competition with a home-and-away season that runs from August to late November (in a non-COVID year of course).

Other clubs are in Deniliquin, Shepparton, Mooroopna, Euroa, Kyabram and Numurkah.

But the Goulburn Valley Croquet Association season only accounts for four months; and the game is played year round.

“We play Association Croquet and Golf Croquet as the main styles but also some King Ball, which is a bit of a blend of other forms of the game,” Di added.

“At Rich River we have five dedicated courts (not to be confused with the nearby tennis courts, the term applies to the playing areas of both games) and in keeping with the game’s very English traditions the playing area is 35 yards by 28 yards (The oldest document to bear the word croquet with a description of the modern game is the set of rules registered by Isaac Spratt, in November 1856 with the Stationers’ Company in London.

This record is now in the Public Record Office.

In 1868, the first croquet all-comers meet was held at Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, and in the same year the All England Croquet Club was formed at Wimbledon, London.

Di said most days the club plays mornings, with games starting at 9.30 with three matches – each one taking about an hour – played as either singles or doubles.

“It really is a great game for retirees,” she said.

“It’s not physically taxing but you still put in a good walk by the time you have played your three games; and croquet is a low-impact option. You only need a light grip on the mallet, there’s no twisting such as you have in golf and it’s not demanding on your knees – plus it keeps you mentally alert as it is such a cerebral sport.

“The game can be as much fun – or as serious – as you like and the club has equipment to get you started.”