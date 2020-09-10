Do you mind if I ask? Peita and Madi

Madi is 16 years old, and for as long as she can remember, her mum Peita has lived with an eating disorder.

It began in her early 20s with binge eating disorder – a psychological illness marked by the frequent, excessive consumption of food.

But after undergoing weight loss surgery, the mental illness which had ruled her life took on a new, equally sinister persona: anorexia nervosa.

But it wasn’t until she collapsed at Madi's 14th birthday that she realised something was seriously wrong.

This is their story.