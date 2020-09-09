Shepplife: Sonia Strachan

Sport

Get behind Benalla Bushrangers in Good for Cricket raffle

Benalla Bushrangers are busy preparing for its next summer season - whenever that may be. But in the meantime, with the help of the nationwide Toyota Good for Cricket raffle, the local club is hoping to raise money, so it can hit the ground running once coronavirus restrictions ease enough to allow play.

Benalla Ensign 17 hours ago

