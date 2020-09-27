Kaiela Arts floor on SAM shaping up

As the building rose from the ground there were murmurs. What will it look like?

Looking at the plans and imagining the finished construction is quite different to seeing something tangible growing, taking shape.

As the floors were added there were more murmurs. It’s going to be big!

There was a visit to the site: an opportunity to see the physical space, to take in the view across the lake, the enclosing of the space by the magnificent gum trees, to imagine creating art.

There was a building of anticipation. The Kaiela Arts’ new art space at SAM was taking shape.

Away from the construction site, there was activity. Discussion. Creativity. Collaboration. The picturing of images, of symbols, of stories and of materials. Of translating this into designs using brass and red granite.

Artists from Kaiela Arts were creating the floor.

Suzanne Atkinson, Aunty Francis Nicholson, Jack Anselmi, Eva Ponting, Tammy-Lee Atkinson and Lyn Thorpe were sharing their skills, their culture and vision of their new home.

But this was not just any floor — it was their floor, their lasting contribution to their new home.

Images of the long-neck turtle, fish, bull ant, waterhole, bayuna, gum leaves and emu tracks that were described by artist Tammy-Lee Atkinson as being “embedded into the ground”.

Each image was carefully chosen to tell part of the story of this place known as the Goulburn Valley.

As artist Lyn Thorpe explains about her choice of the flowers of the bayuna or yellow box, “There are a range of cultural practices connected to this tree that relate to nutrition, medicinal, artefacts and shelter.”

The artists are helping create a future space — a space of creativity and sharing — but also a shared vision.

This is so beautifully expressed by Lyn Thorpe: "I chose the young buds of the bayuna flower seeds to symbolically represent ideas, building on the growing relationship and work between Kaiela Arts and SAM.

“Our vision is that this will continue to grow and flourish moving forward with respect and integrity for both our Aboriginal arts and the broader arts community.

“If we can do this, the benefits and positive impacts for Aboriginal people and broader communities will be obvious and speak for themselves.”

So as the completion date draws near, at Kaiela Arts there is a growing sense of anticipation and excitement.

But there is also a growing sense of pride in being able to invite locals and those from further afield to join them as they share their stories, art and culture.

The early 2021 Kaiela Arts opening in the new SAM art space will be something very special. Make sure you do not miss it.

While Kaiela Arts’ gallery and studio areas are currently closed, the retail space is open, adhering to mask-wearing, safe distancing and sanitising practices.

So drop in and have a look at the sample of floor design and be excited. See if you can find the bayuna flower seeds.

Did you know bayuna is the Yorta Yorta word for yellow box or Eucalyptus melliodora?

Visit Kaiela Arts’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kaielaarts/ and watch the video of the pouring of the floor.

For more information about Kaiela Arts and the artists, visit https://kaielaarts.org.au