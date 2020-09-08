No overloads on our roads

Steve Tobin

Longwood Action Group

The Longwood Action Group has a deep sense of frustration over the proposed West Gate Tunnel Project super-loads coming through town and the inability of anyone to give us clear answers and adequately consult.

We have asked the project managers CPBJH, the Department of Transport and the shire why the Pranjip Bridge on the Hume Fwy cannot cope or why the option of a ‘contra lane’ (taking the loads down the northern lane of the Hume Fwy between Berrys Lane and Oxenburys Road) is not possible. No-one can or will answer.

If the super-loads have to happen then we must ensure that they happen with minimum disruption to the community. Those responsible need to consult constructively and be upfront about everything.

The goal posts keep shifting about how many loads, when they will travel, etc, etc. We need to be assured that our roads will be maintained during the proposed two-year period and some type of community compensation offered.

We have written to the Shire of Strathbogie to request that they do not sign any Memorandum of Understanding to allow the use of the roads unless there is truly no alternative, adequate community consultation has taken place, and compensation is agreed.

Shire of Strathbogie ratepayers also need to be assured that we won’t be picking up the bill for road and bridge repairs in either the long or short term.

To date, the shire council has been very supportive of the Longwood Action Group’s position.

Let’s hope we can get a win-win solution for all parties involved.