Opinion

No overloads on our roads

By Reader Contributed

Steve Tobin
Longwood Action Group

The Longwood Action Group has a deep sense of frustration over the proposed West Gate Tunnel Project super-loads coming through town and the inability of anyone to give us clear answers and adequately consult.

We have asked the project managers CPBJH, the Department of Transport and the shire why the Pranjip Bridge on the Hume Fwy cannot cope or why the option of a ‘contra lane’ (taking the loads down the northern lane of the Hume Fwy between Berrys Lane and Oxenburys Road) is not possible. No-one can or will answer.

If the super-loads have to happen then we must ensure that they happen with minimum disruption to the community. Those responsible need to consult constructively and be upfront about everything.

The goal posts keep shifting about how many loads, when they will travel, etc, etc. We need to be assured that our roads will be maintained during the proposed two-year period and some type of community compensation offered.

We have written to the Shire of Strathbogie to request that they do not sign any Memorandum of Understanding to allow the use of the roads unless there is truly no alternative, adequate community consultation has taken place, and compensation is agreed.

Shire of Strathbogie ratepayers also need to be assured that we won’t be picking up the bill for road and bridge repairs in either the long or short term.

To date, the shire council has been very supportive of the Longwood Action Group’s position.

Let’s hope we can get a win-win solution for all parties involved.

Latest articles

News

Time to get on top of fruit fly

With spring upon us it, now is the time for all gardeners to consider their options for managing Queensland fruit fly. Seymour Agricultural and Pastoral Society secretary Pam Beerens said the obvious question was what needed to be done? “First...

David Rak
News

Driving social connection through storytelling

Strathbogie Shire has launched its Strathbogie Story project, which aims to assist those who may feel overcome with loneliness and isolation through the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative encourages community connection by highlighting stories...

Seymour Telegraph
News

More government support needed for small businesses

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan is calling on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to provide more support to sole traders.

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

Corona Karen problems

The lockdowns associated with COVID-19 have seen an increased exposure of Karens. If you are unfamiliar with the term, a Karen is defined as the stereotypical name associated with rude, obnoxious and insufferable middle-aged white women. To provide...

Shepparton News
Opinion

There’s always someone doing it tougher

For the first few weeks of lockdown I didn’t know what to do with myself. There was no school, no sport, no parties, no going out; I mean, what’s there left to do? How on earth was I meant to keep myself entertained? After 18 years of...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Word Boy

I am trying To skate. The premise is simple — I’m bored, so why not board? I already own the loud slogan tees, possess a love for thrashy music and fulfill just about every stereotype associated with the skating archetype. It just seemed...

Liam Nash