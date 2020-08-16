Council needs to act on parking now

Anthony Brophy

Shepparton

Greater Shepparton City Council has introduced free off-street parking at council-owned carparks, albeit with timing restrictions.

This is most welcomed by traders and customers.

However there is an anomaly.

The stipulated "West Walk Carpark" on the western side of the mall and only accessible to patrons off Wyndham St still attracts a $1.50 per hour fee and should be reclassified by council immediately.

Many local traders are furious as they were expecting this to be included in the off-street free car park initiative.

The West Walk Carpark has caused confusion among the business community and the broader community at large.

Council claims it is a street, previously being Fraser St, a through road.

That it is not.

The area is classified as a car park.

A car park suggests not on the street.

There is no traffic flow and there is not a "No Through Road" sign.

What was on council's website as an off-street car park during the consultation process was recently changed to an on street car park.

Additionally at last month's council meeting Kim OKeeffe pointed out that the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce, some members of the parking reference group and some councillors, considered the West Walk Carpark an off-street car park.

Cr O’Keeffe raised that the previous status of the car park should remain and that the car park be included in the off-street free-parking initiative.

However, Mayor Seema Abdulla declined this as urgent business and refused the item to be discussed.

Cr Summer disputed this and agreed this was in fact an urgent matter and supported Cr O'Keeffe's recommendation.

I strongly suggest council include this car park in the free off-street car park initiative as soon as possible and let common sense prevail.