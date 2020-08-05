Opinion

2050 plan alarm bells

By Shepparton News

Debra Barnes

Kialla

The alarm bells started ringing when I watched the City of Greater Shepparton’s July online meeting and heard words to the effect "that a number of developers, consultants, businesses and agricultural enterprises are ready to go and need some clarification that the 2050 plan will provide".

The plan should be based on best planning practices, the liveability of the community space and the anticipated needs and wellbeing of the Shepparton community. It should not be influenced and tailored to suit those who have personal financial gain as their driving force.

So who is lobbying for the plan, who is to benefit financially from the plan, who will be disadvantaged financially by the plan and what are the long-term implications of the plan for the people of Shepparton?

Are the diaries, appointment details and briefing notes of the CEO, the mayor, the councillors and the staff of the planning department available for public scrutiny?

The public needs to be assured council staff and councillors have all the information they need to make wise and ethical decisions.

The 2050 plan was up for approval and was tabled after a tied vote.

Well done to those councillors who requested more information. This is an important document and should not be rushed through before the upcoming council elections.

Opinion

Fitting in the perfect mask

Interesting times, interesting times. First it was a blob of hand sanitiser and social distancing, now it’s masks. Curfews will sweep Melbourne, and the Goulburn Valley might have the same restrictions if things don’t get better. It’s hard to...

James Bennett
Opinion

The bird is not the word I want to hear | Opinion

The avian world is against me. And while this isn’t a new development — see the time I was ‘lucky’ enough to get a present from a flying fiend on the shoulder in the school yard — the bird community has really ramped up...

Lachlan Durling
Opinion

