2050 plan alarm bells

5370537724001

Debra Barnes

Kialla

The alarm bells started ringing when I watched the City of Greater Shepparton’s July online meeting and heard words to the effect "that a number of developers, consultants, businesses and agricultural enterprises are ready to go and need some clarification that the 2050 plan will provide".

The plan should be based on best planning practices, the liveability of the community space and the anticipated needs and wellbeing of the Shepparton community. It should not be influenced and tailored to suit those who have personal financial gain as their driving force.

So who is lobbying for the plan, who is to benefit financially from the plan, who will be disadvantaged financially by the plan and what are the long-term implications of the plan for the people of Shepparton?

Are the diaries, appointment details and briefing notes of the CEO, the mayor, the councillors and the staff of the planning department available for public scrutiny?

The public needs to be assured council staff and councillors have all the information they need to make wise and ethical decisions.

The 2050 plan was up for approval and was tabled after a tied vote.

Well done to those councillors who requested more information. This is an important document and should not be rushed through before the upcoming council elections.