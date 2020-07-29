Watt Rd bridge alternative | Letters to the editor

There was an article in the paper regarding the upgrade to the Watt Rd bridge (News, July 2).

The council worker was saying that the bridge would need to be replaced — ideally upgraded to two lanes — for a cost of $10 million to $20 million.

I hope they consider providing an improved approach and access for this sum of money.

For me, the best thing would be to send traffic down Young St, over the railway line and then left to meet the current road on the other side of the river at the junction of Riverview Dve and Watt Rd just past the current Watt Rd railway crossing.

From here there are only a couple of low spots, which could be raised with culverts, and you would have a road that was easy for trucks to negotiate and less prone to flooding.

The other benefit of building the bridge in this position is it would have little impact on traffic while the new bridge was being built.

Once the new bridge was operating, the old bridge could be used for pedestrian and bike access into what is a lovely area.

Victoria Heenan

Kialla Settlement