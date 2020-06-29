Opinion

Penny pinching council

By John Lewis

Julie Reed

Shepparton

What a greedy council Greater Shepparton has become with its penny-pinching.

The Geelong council recently notified ratepayers saying, ‘Municipal Charges have been removed from annual rates'.

Obviously a $195 reduction on rates during the COVID-19 epidemic will assist many families struggling during these difficult times.

What has Greater Shepparton City Council offered, other than an extension of time to pay in full including Municipal Charges?

