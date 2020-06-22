Opinion

Council’s smart bridge building exercise

By James Bennett

The concept design of the suspension bridge that will cross Broken River, connecting Lincoln Dve with the Australian Botanic Gardens Shepparton. Photo Supplied by Greater Shepparton City Council

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton City Council has hit the right note with its decision to build a suspension bridge across the Broken River.

The new bridge will connect Lincoln Dve with the Australian Botanic Gardens Shepparton and it will also create better accessibility across major destination points in the municipality.

Council says the completion date is set for December 2020.

This will certainly create a better walking trail, for both visitors and locals.

As an added bonus, if it's completed in December this year, it will be in time for those summer tourists — hopefully, they come this year considering what's been happening recently.

As our Mayor Seema Abdullah told the News last week: "It would link the gardens to the new Shepparton Arts Museum, The Flats, KidsTown and Victoria Park Lake.

‘‘You can imagine it will be a super destination for locals and visitors to enjoy this shared path network,’’ she said

I could visit SAM in the morning and walk to the Botanic Gardens in the afternoon.

As someone who does walk around that area, my guess is that it could be a half-hour journey from the new SAM to the Botanic Gardens.

I'm a fast walker so I could have been a little generous about it.

I've written about it before but the walking trail from the south end of the Shepparton Lake then down towards the Broken River trail is pleasant.

The natural beauty of the Goulburn River flowing and observing the changes to the landscape after it rains make me feel safe and lucky.

It's common to find the trail popular with walkers, joggers, runners and cyclists.

Then the more ‘rough’ terrain bushwalks that surround that area are also often utilised.

Knowing this is the case it will be hard to imagine people not crossing the bridge to the Botanic Gardens.

What was interesting about the decision was the positive comments on Facebook through the News' feed.

How does the old cliche go about ‘building bridges'? This is one of those rare cases a council receives a nice thumbs up from the community as often it will be criticised for its decisions.

But there's no denying this decision to build the suspension bridge is welcomed in the community.

Why? Because it's hard to justify not building a suspension bridge across the Broken River.

In my personal view — and as both journalist and ratepayer — I do believe council has made some poor decisions this year.

Most notably when it chose not to proceed with a voucher scheme at its rubbish tips.

There was strong reasoning behind not going ahead but maybe on that particular topic — under another old cliche of ‘rates, roads and rubbish’ — we could have been paid a free kick.

However this recent ‘bridge building exercise’ goes well with the recent work that council is doing behind Aquamoves.

Let's hope there are similar projects to come.

Latest articles

Sport

Tighter restrictions on outdoor numbers set to impact local football

However, community sport for people aged under 18 and non-contact competitions for adults can proceed as planned

Aydin Payne
Sport

Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

Golfers finally received the all-clear to be able to play four-ball events using the MiScore system on Saturday and things went mostly to plan with golfers able to score on their phones and to transmit their results. Ross and Lyn Kelly sponsored the...

Shepparton News
Sport

Tat Chat - Hill Top women’s golf

The stroke, Monthly Medal event sponsored by Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcels Service was played in cool, sunny conditions. The course is in the best condition, which cannot explain the difficulty in members playing to their handicap...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

What’s worth keeping from the COVID era?

Now that the COVID doona is coming off, I’m not so sure. The other day I found myself in a traffic jam on Wyndham St as people tried to get into one lane coming out of McDonald’s and heading towards the new SAM blockage.

John Lewis
Opinion

Mall funds defy logic

Roger Perry Shepparton Am I the only one concerned that a council planning decision has been changed by the influence of our local MP using government funds? Has the National Party learnt nothing from Sports Rorts? I would like to see Damian Drum...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

It’s been said multiple times, but the message isn’t getting through | Opinion

Don’t kill us! Why are we hearing these words in 2020? In Australia. In a country that many of us believe is fair, equitable and just.

Shepparton News