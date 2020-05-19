Opinion

Ads aren’t what they used to be | Opinion

By Lachlan Durling

A REPRIEVE: Ad-free watching is a gift and a curse for couch-dwellers.

1 of 1

To say I’ve taken to the couch during isolation like a duck to water would imply that I had, in fact, left the comfort of the cushions in the first place.

And that would be an incorrect assumption on your part.

No, with streaming services like Stan, Netflix and YouTube all available on the telly, I have become quite accustomed to my spot in the lounge room.

But one thing is missing that just doesn't make the TV experience the same.

The ads.

I mean, sure, you have a pause button, but the use of it would require some sort of will to stop.

Non-stop streaming makes me almost miss the seven-minute long ad breaks I used to curse when I’d want to watch a quick episode of The Simpsons before dinner.

At least they gave you a chance to fill your drink, get some snacks or take a toilet break.

Before we had a seemingly endless supply of shows online, it was the golden age of commercial TV and the magnetic strip that was cassettes and video tapes.

Yes, despite being a gen-Z raised in the era of broadband Wi-Fi, streaming and touch screens, I do in fact know what cassettes, 8-tracks, mini disks, floppy disks, vinyl, hi-speed dubbing, tube tellies and videotapes are.

And just what a skill it was to record your favourite song off Sun FM or 3SR to cassette without ads.

Or the copy of Alice in Wonderland recorded when it was on TV with all the ads left in, so you had to try and fast forward through them and not miss the first 30 seconds when the movie resumed.

But as time went on, those ads I skipped over became more and more brilliant, an almost time capsule stored away in the drawer, somehow not taped over.

We have everything at our fingertips now - Facebook feeds full of photos and videos, YouTube watch lists full of hours upon hours of content and almost every album from every artist available to stream.

But the ads are not the same. On commercial networks we have corporations ruining songs by The Beatles, Madness, J Geils Band, Status Quo and so on.

I mean whoever came up with “Our house, in the middle of our Chemist Warehouse” does not know how residential planning permits work or how to re-write a song.

And targeted online advertising deserves its own column because some of it is a real mess.

I’ve begun to appreciate the ads of my childhood. The jingles we used to previously curse for interrupting the start of Justin Timberlake’s latest single, or the end of Pink’s, as we were recording a tape for the car trip.

Or the ones on the screen that stood between me and the next instalment of The Simpsons.

Then there are the local ads that you know every word of – some of which are still on air on TV and radio, like Peter Ennal’s Cobram Caravans, Arcade Fashions’ “you can’t beat that”, as well as Finer Fruits and Parker Pies’ earworms.

So I switched off my Bluetooth, closed my Spotify and went back to commercial channels and came up with a very short list of the jingles of my childhood.

The most memorable (to me) that would have aired in the GV between 2002-12 (ish, this is no exact science and some are still used today).

Traffik’s “fashion never stops”, Parklake’s “enjoy life at the Parklake”, Sherbourne Terrace’s “we only want the best for you”, Richards Hairdressing’s “do the hair the way you like it”, CarpetCourt’s “we are the different Carpet Court”, Cheesecake Shops’ “munchin’ on a cheesecake”, McPherson Mazda’s “say hello to your new Mazda” (to The Beatles’ Goodbye Hello), Jayell Ford’s “the car you want, the car you need”, Enjo’s “and cleaning we will go” and, while it’s not a jingle, Country Healthcare’s “good on ya, Pa”.

National advertisers, take notice: these are ads that work without ruining songs.

And ones that stick, clearly.

There was also another one to the tune of the Beach Boys’ Barbara Ann. If anyone can remember that, please email me and put me out of my brain-wracking misery.

Until then, I’ll be humming it.

Lachlan Durling is a McPherson Media Group journalist.

Latest articles

News

More time to create

This was going to be a milestone year for David St Leon and his art. The metal sculptor was scheduled to host his first exhibition at the Deniliquin Peppin Heritage Centre in April, in conjunction with two other Deniliquin artists. In the weeks...

Olivia Duffey
News

Hospital property stolen

A 45 year-old Deniliquin man is expected to be charged with stealing after being found with hospital property in Charlotte St on Saturday night. Police stopped him about 9pm to talk about his suspicious behaviour behind the hospital. The man had...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Worst yet to come

The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on families is yet to be experienced fully, according to Deniliquin’s two prominent support services. Both the St Vincent de Paul Society and Deniliquin Salvation Army have reported a plateauing in requests...

Zoe McMaugh

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

Say goodbye to the handshake

Is this the end of the handshake? Three times this week I’ve gone for the traditional hello and three times I’ve pulled away. What used to be a simple blokey gesture is now reduced to an embarrassing nod followed by the jocular elbow touch. It’s...

John Lewis
Opinion

Never ask the government to mass-produce Spanish cuisine

● Liam Nash is a journalist at The News who is in 14 days of isolation in a Melbourne hotel after returning to Australia from New Zealand

Liam Nash
Opinion

Lockdown is not something I want to repeat

Socks paired? Check. Spotify playlists categorised into sub-genre and reordered alphabetically? You bet. Every item of clothing in the suitcase ironed?Done, dusted and already disregarded. What else to do but look down at a stream of Audi Q7’s...

Liam Nash