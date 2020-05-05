Opinion

The laughing Australian biscuit

By James Bennett

News journalist James Bennett says Kooka's are the most underrated chocolate biscuit/cookie on the market.

1 of 1

Tim Tams are widely considered the number one choccy bickie in Australia — but why?

Who can forget Teddy Bears, Oreos, Chocolate Scotch Fingers, Mint Slice, Royales and Monte?

Oreos are from the United States but they are popular so they're on the list. Kind of like how Red Rooster is home-grown however it's safe to say McDonald's is the number one fast food in Australia.

Tim Tams are good but are they really the best? In reality there is another biscuit that's completely overlooked by society: Kooka's.

Like most biscuit brands, there are variations on a Kooka's cookie — but the chocolate and raspberry jam reigns supreme.

If you've never tried a Kooka's cookie, you need to give it a go; they're underrated.

A Kooka's cookie is similar to those Viennese shortbread fingers that are filled with jam and dipped in chocolate — but bigger — and are just as good.

From the first bite a Kooka's cookie (with the chocolate and raspberry jam) won't set the world on fire but you can get used to them quickly.

Last week, I polled the editorial department about them and a majority of the journalists had never heard of them.

Of those who had tried them, one reporter described them as a "hotel biscuit" and another said "it didn't change" her life.

It is true, a Kooka's cookie does have its flaws. For one, the phrase "hotel biscuit" is quite on the money and they are usually a little more expensive than other brands

And according to the News editorial department only people over the age of 40 love Kooka's cookies.

Above all, probably the biggest issue with Kooka's is the branding on its packing. It's a little dated and screams 1970s, but it's see-through so you can tell if any are broken before buying.

But It's easy to understand why Tim Tams are loved by Aussies. They have a good reputation and are pure chocolate — so what's not to like?

There's different types of Tim Tams, such as coffee, white chocolate or even pineapple.

But, like a Kooka's cookies, the Tim Tam also has its flaws. Contrary to widespread belief, a Tim Tim is not ideal for dunking in tea.

That vital win goes to a Chocolate Scotch Finger, while for milk dunking it has to be an Oreo, largely thanks to successful marketing.

Don't go dunking a Kooka's cookie into any sort of liquid.

Maybe the reason Kooka's cookies are underrated is because it's hard to get your hands on a packet.

Next time you're at the supermarket, have a look for them; you'll usually find them on the bottom self.

Unlike other brands of biscuits, there will be just one box, and if there's none left it could be a couple of days before you see them restocked.

But patience is a virtue, and yours will be rewarded if you can get your hands on a packet of Kooka's.

Latest articles

AFL

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Port players want more ‘equal’ AFL fixture

Port Adelaide midfielder Travis Boak has called for greater fixture equality, believing Richmond’s golden MCG run to finish the 2019 AFL season is a “bit out”.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Buckley tips end of AFL import recruiting

Nathan Buckley says international recruiting could become a thing of the past amid AFL-wide cost-cutting measures and reduced list sizes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

What’s on your post-COVID bucket list?

It looks like maybe, perhaps, possibly, conceivably there might be a sliver of light appearing on the dark side of this bad moon that has descended upon us over the past few weeks. As someone said a long time ago in another place and another time...

John Lewis
Opinion

Shepparton mall design needs work, says Chamber

The Mall Revitalisation Plan has proceeded past the community consultation phase without sufficient contribution from stakeholders, CBD traders and the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to the chamber.

Shepparton News
Opinion

Finding inspiration in isolation is a wonderful thing

I am baffled. Shocked. And oddly, a little inspired. Like everyone else, I’m cut off from everything around me more than I ever could have imagined. You couldn’t make up what we are experiencing right now. And yet strangely I’ve...

Tyla Harrington