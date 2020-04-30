Opinion

Shepparton mall design needs work, says Chamber

By Shepparton News

A digital impression of how the Maude St Mall might look after the council's $20 million redevelopment plan.

1 of 1

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Mall Revitalisation Plan has proceeded past the community consultation phase without sufficient contribution from stakeholders, CBD traders and the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Over social media and after calling various traders around the mall, the SCCI is asking for more work on the design.

Comments and questions such as “The mall design is flawed”, “Why remove all the trees?”, "Where is the community hub?”, “Why not use the park under the Telstra Tower?”, “How will this design bring back traders?”, “It’s cluttered” and “Why have traffic in front of the village cinema? — this is a safety issue”, have been referred to the SCCI.

A dynamic and forward-thinking mall design needs to include: shaded areas, entertainment areas, adequate parking, slow traffic straight through the centre from Fryers St to High St, and areas for business and commerce to thrive.

The best outcome would be to replicate the success of Fryers St, with cafés and restaurants mixed with retail, commercial business, a community hub, parking, careful traffic flow and shade trees.

If this concept can be achieved, business success will follow.

The design needs to have elements that bring excitement, passion and a need to want to be part of a potentially dynamic boulevard design that can take the CBD into the future and bring back a mix of business and community attractions.

The current design needs a drastic rethink to avoid spending a huge amount of money on a project that may not work for Shepparton as it must.

We need a forward-thinking, dynamic plan that is going to bring economic activity back to the mall.

Stakeholders, traders and the SCCI are disappointed. Where to now?

Council has listened to representation but not heard the effective message.

 

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Villages loosen visitation restrictions as COVID-19 numbers remain low

Shepparton Villages is easing visitation restrictions as COVID-19 rates remain low in the Goulburn Valley. From May 6, the aged care facility will introduce pre-booked face-to-face visits, strictly managed to ensure the continued safety of...

Charmayne Allison
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus.

Madi Chwasta
News

GV Health asks community to get pathology done later in day

Goulburn Valley Health is encouraging pathology patients to arrive for their tests later in the day, as too many people are showing up first thing in the morning.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

“Recommendations never become actions” says Yea’s Jan Beer

It is 23 years since the start of the millennium drought in 1997 and we have since seen a continuation of the change in climate. In the Keelty review released on April 17 it was recommended the MDBA should undertake further analysis of the causes of...

Country News
Opinion

An open letter to the Prime Minister and Premier from the Committee of Greater Shepparton

Dear Prime Minister and Premier, Who would have thought that when we met last year we would be facing a contracting economy and a health crisis? Yet here we are. First, we want to thank both of you for your leadership at this time. Prime Minister...

Shepparton News
Opinion

What’s on your post-COVID bucket list?

It looks like maybe, perhaps, possibly, conceivably there might be a sliver of light appearing on the dark side of this bad moon that has descended upon us over the past few weeks. As someone said a long time ago in another place and another time...

John Lewis