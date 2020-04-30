Shepparton mall design needs work, says Chamber

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Mall Revitalisation Plan has proceeded past the community consultation phase without sufficient contribution from stakeholders, CBD traders and the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Over social media and after calling various traders around the mall, the SCCI is asking for more work on the design.

Comments and questions such as “The mall design is flawed”, “Why remove all the trees?”, "Where is the community hub?”, “Why not use the park under the Telstra Tower?”, “How will this design bring back traders?”, “It’s cluttered” and “Why have traffic in front of the village cinema? — this is a safety issue”, have been referred to the SCCI.

A dynamic and forward-thinking mall design needs to include: shaded areas, entertainment areas, adequate parking, slow traffic straight through the centre from Fryers St to High St, and areas for business and commerce to thrive.

The best outcome would be to replicate the success of Fryers St, with cafés and restaurants mixed with retail, commercial business, a community hub, parking, careful traffic flow and shade trees.

If this concept can be achieved, business success will follow.

The design needs to have elements that bring excitement, passion and a need to want to be part of a potentially dynamic boulevard design that can take the CBD into the future and bring back a mix of business and community attractions.

The current design needs a drastic rethink to avoid spending a huge amount of money on a project that may not work for Shepparton as it must.

We need a forward-thinking, dynamic plan that is going to bring economic activity back to the mall.

Stakeholders, traders and the SCCI are disappointed. Where to now?

Council has listened to representation but not heard the effective message.



