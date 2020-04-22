Opinion | Don’t let COVID-19 stop you paying your respects

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot from us — both as a community and as individuals.

Personally, my wedding has been postponed, my daughter will not be able to see her family on her second birthday, my partner’s university graduation ceremony has been put on hold — the list goes on.

Professionally there have also been challenging times, with all industries feeling the pinch of self-isolation and life as we know it coming to a halt.

But — planned nuptials aside — something hitting me hardest this week is the inability to attend a dawn service on Anzac Day.

I have been to a local RSL on April 25 for as long as I remember — and a few years before that.

I even dragged myself out to the Shepparton ceremony in 2018 with my eyes painted on after the birth of my daughter the previous day following an almost 40-hour labour.

In the early days, as an Essendon supporter from birth, dawn services were simply the first step in a long build-up to the battles between the Bombers and Collingwood at the MCG.

But very quickly that early morning trek to a ceremony became the main event, and I passionately believe every Australian should attend their local service every year.

My father was in the Navy, his dad saw action in Vietnam and those further down the line served their country as well.

It is the least we can do to get out of bed early one morning of the year and pay our respects — it is the most moving half an hour many of us will experience.

We may not be able to physically attend a service this year, but even a global pandemic should not be enough to stop us acknowledging the day.

So, when the time comes on Saturday morning, rug up and head out to the end of your driveway, log on to a stream of the crowd-less services and take it all in.

Because nothing — not even COVID-19 — will rob us of our greatest national tradition.