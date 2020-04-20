Potential COVID solution

Carl Russell

Shepparton

An opportunity going begging

Dear editor

I have just sent this letter to Clive Palmer's United Australia Party:

I have a solution to the COVID problem that is currently wreaking havoc around the globe.

People might know of my involvement with the now defunct biotechnology company Anadis (later called Immuron).

In the early to mid-2000s we were involved with a highly specialised group of individuals and scientists who developed a new solution using antibodies to EV71, the SARS and MERS outbreaks that were creating havoc in China and the Middle East.

Under the direction of the government and Defence Science and Technology Organisation we actually yielded a quantity of antibodies from the viral test subjects (cows).

The intention of this work was to develop a new range of therapeutic goods such as masks and gowns impregnated with antibodies designed to protect front-line medical workers from contracting the virus, right through to an inhaler dosed with antibodies that was designed to protect the lungs and the airways.

Unfortunately this work has been lost to time and the companies involved have been rendered insolvent.

(Of) the few of us that remain scattered, I am not sure how to connect with them again because of my significant communication difficulties that resulted from a motorcycle racing accident which prevents me from just picking up a phone and calling whoever I want.

Mr Palmer, it is for this reason that I am choosing to go public with this information and contact you today because you are a patriotic Australian who believes that we can solve the world’s problems with a bit of intuition and the application of technology that is uniquely designed and developed by Australians and more importantly owned by Australian companies.

You have the necessary resources to achieve great success and opportunity for this unique technology to flourish.

The technology is just sitting there waiting for someone to claim it, and then turn it into the goldmine that it truly is.