Stick with the logic of lockdown

Nothing is more evident of a world gone wrong than sitting inside on a beautiful autumn day and worrying about going outside.

But there it is - the New Order of things demands we pay close attention to our social movement, our interaction with others, our personal hygiene and our daily priorities.

The New Order quite rightly also places great emphasis on community rights over individual rights.

It means fines for disobeying the rules about public gatherings, unnecessary travel and social distancing.

This has led to some pretty interesting situations where people have been fined for attending barbecues, or walking on the beach, or going on a driving lesson.

You can walk your dog, or jog around an inner-city park but you can't self-isolate and go fishing.

Basically, there's only four reasons to leave your house - to buy food; to exercise; for medical care or to give care; or for work and education if you really have to.

Strange days indeed.

Naturally, this grates with libertarians who believe in freedom of the individual and minimal government interference.

We now have more rules, massive government spending and Big Brother watching you.

This is not exactly a recipe for freedom and self-reliance.

But if anything, coronavirus has shown Australians to be an essentially law-abiding lot.

The vast majority of us have accepted the New Order of things because we can see that it protects us as individuals and as a community.

The new laws may have been slapped together too quickly and needed refining, but these are times when the price of perfection can mean death.

Of course, if you are young, fit and in the prime of life - you may feel armour-plated against the dreaded virus.

But you won't feel so good if people point the finger at you for doing the wrong thing.

Fear of social exclusion can be just as strong as fear of being fined.

Fear of death or of killing your granny can be an even more powerful motivator to do the right thing.

Nevertheless, there are creeping voices now calling for a relaxation of the rules.

After all, Australia is doing pretty well compared to the rest of the world.

We have flattened the curve, nationally we have had less than 50 cases a day over the last few days.

Many of those cases are returned travellers or contacts.

Here in Shepparton we have had no new coronavirus cases for the past week.

But there are still small numbers of community-acquired cases across the country where a source is not known.

And there lies the rub.

If we relax too quickly, the monster rises again.

Scott Morrison said yesterday that restrictions will remain for at least another month, and I'm with him on that.

I'm not usually one to doff my hat to politicians - but we need to stick with the advice of our leaders and trust they are receiving the best advice from health experts.

These are unprecedented times and I reckon so far we've had decent leadership from Morrison and from Dan Andrews.

Stick with it folks.

Otherwise we adopt the Freedom of America model.