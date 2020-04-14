Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time.

According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days.

Although it is hard to gauge official totals, Australia has the lowest number of deaths for countries with more than 5000 confirmed cases at 61.

We will forever be in debt to the nurses, doctors and healthcare workers on the front line protecting us from this terrible disease.

We must also praise the hard-working scientists scrambling to find a cure or vaccine.

The Australian and local COVID-19 figures are promising but health officials are warning that our numbers of confirmed cases could rise again, which many people would find puzzling.

One reason for such an increase would be because of a ‘broken shackles’ feeling.

The message strongly pushed by federal and state governments to stay home will stop resonating with the public.

Eventually some Australians will crack and feel that because the numbers are declining, "it's safe to go out".

Can you empathise with those people? Yes.

But we must stay vigilant and safe. It might be one of the hardest challenges we have faced but for the sake of the Greater Shepparton community, we must follow the rules.

As a Greater Shepparton community, let's not worry about the numbers outside our region.

Don't take notice of what other states are doing, and if Echuca, Bendigo and Benalla start showing signs of decline that should not mean a thing to us.

Furthermore, it doesn't help that the NRL, for example, is gung-ho about returning as soon as possible.

Yes, this country lives and breathes its football codes but our health should be more important.

As a community we're already doing a great job — this month, Greater Shepparton has seen just two confirmed cases.

That's two in two weeks, compared to the end of March when it was seven cases in about nine days.

A general observation reveals the streets are quieter than usual.

Since 10 fines were issued about a fortnight ago for people not following isolation rules, there hasn't been another issued.

On Saturday at about noon, I took my daily dose of light exercise and went for a walk around the lake.

Even taking the long weekend and weather into account, the area was dead — including the surrounding walking trails.

No doubt a lot of people are bored at home in isolation.

It's hard for me not to sound self-righteous because I'm not stuck at home; however, social media and even the News has been providing an endless supply of things to do at home.

As the numbers continue to decline, you might think you won't catch COVID-19.

However, think of those who are vulnerable in the community.

Pride always comes before a fall, so let's continue to follow the rules.