Weddings - I miss the tragedy and the comedy

By John Lewis

Creative solution - cardboard cutouts of family and friends were set up in this Pokagon Michigan church for the wedding of Dan Stuglik and Amy Simonson when COVID-19 forced them to change the original plan of inviting 150 people. Picture: AP

One of the many heartaches caused by this terrible pandemic is the cancellation of weddings.

Months of seating plans and hard fashion choices are scattered to the winds, never to be repeated in exactly the same way.

Not that this affects me too greatly — I haven't been invited to a wedding for a while.

This may be because I am: A: too ugly; B: too poor; C: too rude; D: too old; or E: All of the former.

You reach a certain age when nobody you know is getting married.

They're getting divorced or they're dying.

From my end of the telescope, weddings are a tragi-comedy of immense proportions.

When I look at all the smiling faces in wedding photos in newspapers, and pass bridal party photo-shoots on the banks of the Goulburn River, there's a little part of me that says: you crazy, foolish, mad people — don't you know? Why are you doing this?

But of course, they know — and they go full steam ahead into marriage because they're in love, their friends are all doing it, their parents did it, they want to dress up and it's fun.

Despite the dreaded statistics, the social consequences, the caterer's bill and the lifetime vow of commitment — let's face it, a wedding is fun.

Hands up how many people know a good wedding story?

Judging by the content of Facebook — just about everyone.

Brides who trip or throw up, grooms who fall asleep or rip their pants, cakes that fall apart, melt or blow up, kids that scream or poo themselves and slide around on ice cream, aunties that argue and fall off chairs, uncles that fight and get arrested — they're all part of wedding lore.

As I said, everyone knows a good wedding story — so here's mine.

The wedding was a swanky affair — London bankers, top hats and tails, Rolls-Royces that weren't hired, marquees packed with long tables full of champagne glasses, a string quartet and nothing as vulgar as a video camera.

Things started off on the wrong foot when the mother of the bride thought I was the DJ because I wore a red leather tie, crumpled white Miami Vice cotton jacket and pointy boots with three-inch Cuban heels.

Yes, this was a 1980s affair.

When a large lady fell off a tiny garden chair right next to me the finger of suspicion pointed my way because of the pointy boots.

Tanned Amazonian women sneered through chiffon scarves.

Their suspicions were confirmed during the best man's speech when I tripped and collapsed into one of the enormous tables laden with champagne glasses because I'd had no breakfast and no time for lunch as a result of free champagne.

I was dragged out by my pointy feet and left to sleep it off in a locked bedroom somewhere.
When I woke up it was dark, and after banging on the bedroom door I was let out for a stroll around the moonlit garden.

I'd missed the entire day, speeches, dancing and the salmon mousse.

During my moonlight stroll, I noticed people in expensive hats and cravats quietly vomiting in bushes and flowerbeds.

The salmon mousse was tainted! The entire wedding party was poisoned, and because I was walking around looking healthy and refreshed and not vomiting — again, the finger of suspicion pointed at me.

Somebody once said comedy is tragedy plus time.

I think it's been long enough now.

When this is all over, can someone invite me to a nice, happy, mad wedding please?

