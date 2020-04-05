Self isolation diary: Day 14

When Pat Patt picked up her daughter Grace from Melbourne airport on Thursday two weeks ago, she wasn’t just committing to a two-hour drive, but also 14 days of self-isolation.

Grace, who was on holidays in South America, was able to secure a flight home, but has spent the past two weeks self-isolating to ensure she does not have coronavirus.

Pat Patt reveals how she’s passing the hours.

The last day of quarantine, tomorrow we are free!

Not that we can do much more than we are doing at the moment but at least I can walk round the block instead of just the backyard.

I realised this morning that I had missed my sister’s grandson’s birthday, so I messaged him on Facebook and we had a bit of a ‘chat’.

He has been working in a book shop and they are still open.

He said it had been very quiet, just the odd person passing through and people panic-buying jigsaws.

As I have a good stash of jigsaws I might get one out tomorrow.

I have been preparing a parcel for my granddaughter, Sophie.

I wrapped each item separately so they can be spread over a few days.

I have also made a couple of door snakes and as I was making lots of fabric scraps with my sewing, that was what I decided to use for stuffing.

I think I made the snakes rather fat so they took a lot of filling but we had a bag of clothes ready to go for rags and when we still needed more Jeremy found some old uniform shirts that he was glad to donate to the cause.

Our vegie patch is looking pretty good at the moment with the seedlings that I planted a couple of weeks ago thriving.

We hadn’t had a lot of summer vegies growing but have been enjoying some runner beans, tomatoes and zucchini and we have discovered that we quite like zucchini slice.

It didn’t occur to me to check the mailbox today but luckily Grace did.

There was a picture from Sophie which of course is getting pride of place on the pantry door.

Stay home, everyone, stay safe.