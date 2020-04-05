Opinion

Self isolation diary: Day 14

By Shepparton News

Mail: Pat Patt found a picture from her granddaughter Sophie in the mailbox which is now getting pride of place on the pantry door.

1 of 1

When Pat Patt picked up her daughter Grace from Melbourne airport on Thursday two weeks ago, she wasn’t just committing to a two-hour drive, but also 14 days of self-isolation.

Grace, who was on holidays in South America, was able to secure a flight home, but has spent the past two weeks self-isolating to ensure she does not have coronavirus.

Pat Patt reveals how she’s passing the hours.

The last day of quarantine, tomorrow we are free!

Not that we can do much more than we are doing at the moment but at least I can walk round the block instead of just the backyard.

I realised this morning that I had missed my sister’s grandson’s birthday, so I messaged him on Facebook and we had a bit of a ‘chat’.

He has been working in a book shop and they are still open.

He said it had been very quiet, just the odd person passing through and people panic-buying jigsaws.

As I have a good stash of jigsaws I might get one out tomorrow.

I have been preparing a parcel for my granddaughter, Sophie.

I wrapped each item separately so they can be spread over a few days.

I have also made a couple of door snakes and as I was making lots of fabric scraps with my sewing, that was what I decided to use for stuffing.

I think I made the snakes rather fat so they took a lot of filling but we had a bag of clothes ready to go for rags and when we still needed more Jeremy found some old uniform shirts that he was glad to donate to the cause.

Our vegie patch is looking pretty good at the moment with the seedlings that I planted a couple of weeks ago thriving.

We hadn’t had a lot of summer vegies growing but have been enjoying some runner beans, tomatoes and zucchini and we have discovered that we quite like zucchini slice.

It didn’t occur to me to check the mailbox today but luckily Grace did.

There was a picture from Sophie which of course is getting pride of place on the pantry door.

Stay home, everyone, stay safe.

Latest articles

Other sport

T20 World Cup to thrive in crowded slot

Nick Hockley, head of the Twenty20 World Cup organising committee, says the event will capture Australians’ attention even if it overlaps with the AFL and NRL.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Spinner O’Keefe’s shock NSW contract loss

Former Test spinner Stephen O’Keefe has retired from first-class cricket after being overlooked for a NSW contract for next season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

Wedding mayhem part and parcel of a pandemic

For my partner Grace Holland and I, there was a cloud of inevitability hanging over the postponement of our wedding for a long time before we were forced to make the final decision. The coronavirus pandemic was just starting to become something more...

Tyler Maher
News

Your town, your news, your voice

The hardest thing for all of us to deal with today is not really knowing what is going to happen tomorrow. This pandemic has become the crisis, not just of this century, but of generations. It is not war, it is nowhere near as bloody, but COVID-19...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Carry on and walk your dog

I managed to escape Stalag 14 last night to take the dog for a walk and things felt different as soon as I stepped outside. Our street is a quiet place in normal times, but in this new coronavirus era it felt like something out of a silent...

John Lewis