Opinion

Self-isolation diary: Day 13

By Shepparton News

Toolamba has become even quieter recently, with the only sounds coming from magpies, blue wrens and red-browed finches.

1 of 1

When Pat Patt picked up her daughter Grace from Melbourne Airport on Thursday two weeks ago, she wasn’t just committing to a two-hour drive, but also 14 days of self-isolation.

Grace, who was on holidays in South America, was able to secure a flight home, but has spent the past two weeks self-isolating to ensure she does not have coronavirus.

Pat Patt reveals how she’s passing the hours.

I’m not a fan of these ridiculous lists that come round on Facebook saying if you were born in this month then you are this type of person, or this is going to happen to you, but sometimes I find myself reading them.

The latest batch, about what you will do while you are stuck at home, did warrant a glance.

The first one said that because I was born in April I would obsessively clean the house. I’m not sure how long I will have to be incarcerated before that happens.

The second one (on the same subject) said I would pass the time napping, which is much closer to the mark.

Grace found a similar list but based on horoscopes, and when she read through each member of the family’s horoscope they sounded quite accurate.

Every now and again I think there is some truth in horoscopes (but I don’t recall ever meeting that tall dark stranger or coming in to a lot of money) and it has me wondering what the stars predicted for this year.

At the moment we seem to be living in some dystopian science fiction novel.

Toolamba is always a pretty quiet place, apart from people working in their sheds or the young guys heading down the bush on their dirt-bikes, but the quiet seems to be at a new level these days.

There are magpies carolling joyfully in the big gum tree next door and our local family of blue wrens seems to be getting ever bolder.

We also have lots of red-browed finches around at the moment and a rowdy group of eastern rosellas drop by late in the day.

As winter approaches I look forward to hearing the currawongs calling in the forest.

Latest articles

National

More Kimberley restriction as virus spikes

More access restrictions are being placed on WA’s Kimberley, where COVID-19 cases are up and the large indigenous population is vulnerable to community spread.

AAP Newswire
National

Manslaughter-accused bailed over COVID-19

A teenager accused over the bashing death of a man with brittle bone disease in Victoria is being released from custody on bail because of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Wharfies union warns of unsafe ships in NT

The Maritime Union has warned that three ships due in Darwin this weekend are in breach of quarantine rules but the NT government says crew will be screened.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

Wedding mayhem part and parcel of a pandemic

For my partner Grace Holland and I, there was a cloud of inevitability hanging over the postponement of our wedding for a long time before we were forced to make the final decision. The coronavirus pandemic was just starting to become something more...

Tyler Maher
Opinion

The highs and lows of working from home

It has always been a dream of mine to work from home, but that dream didn’t contain the stress of two daughters who have both lost their jobs, an economy in free fall and of course COVID-19 to deal with. Not that I am complaining as I am one...

Sophie Baldwin
Opinion

Self-isolation diary: day 9 and 10

When Pat Patt picked up her daughter Grace from Melbourne Airport on Thursday morning, she wasn’t just committing to a two-hour drive, but also 14 days of self-isolation. Grace, who was on holidays in South America, was able to secure a flight...

Shepparton News