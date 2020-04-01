Self-isolation diary: Day 12

When Pat Patt picked up her daughter Grace from Melbourne Airport on Thursday morning, she wasn’t just committing to a two-hour drive, but also 14 days of self-isolation.

Grace, who was on holidays in South America, was able to secure a flight home, but is now spending two weeks self-isolating to ensure she does not have the coronavirus.

Pat Patt is writing a column for The News every day, revealing how she is passing the hours.

With Jeremy working from home online all day and Grace busily applying for jobs now that the end of isolation is in sight, I kept off the internet today, as things were working rather slowly.

This gave me an ideal excuse to sit and read.

I wish I knew where my Kindle is, but I have a horrible feeling I might have left it on the train.

I have plenty of books that I haven’t read but at times of stress I tend to revert to my old favourites, so it was The Unknown Ajax, by Georgette Heyer, that I lost myself in.

We had two exciting deliveries today.

The butcher from Tatura dropped off some meat I had ordered online.

We heard the van and Jeremy went to the edge of the carport and had a loud conversation with him while he turned the van, then dropped the boxful of meat by the driveway.

As he pulled away, the driver yelled: “Say hi to Pat.”

I don’t know who he was but it was lovely to feel a little bit in touch.

The other delivery was the latest Star Wars movie, which Grace had ordered online.

I’m not really a Star Wars fan (I fell asleep in the first one when it came out 40+ years ago) but Jeremy and Grace enjoy the movies.

I did various jobs to keep myself busy but, true to form, once I sat down in front of the TV, I soon nodded off.

With Jeremy and Grace both busy it has reminded me I have a couple of editing jobs to do for friends from the writers’ group, so it’s about time I stopped playing with dolls’ clothes and sat down at my computer desk.