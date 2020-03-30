Greater Shepparton, now is the time to respond

“The most costly disruptions, always happen when something we take completely for granted stops working for a minute,” fictional US President Jed Bartlet said in the iconic TV series The West Wing.

We are now living through changes to almost everything we took for granted.

That we could socialise.

That certain sectors would be open for business. That everyone who wanted a job could have a job. That there would be football on the weekend.

The list goes on and keeps getting longer every week.

So now we have to work out a way to get through a disease pandemic with as few lives lost as possible, in as short a time as possible.

We have to work out how to pause parts of our economy without crashing it. This can be done, albeit in an imperfect way and with painful side-effects.

More than once it has been said that in times like this, perfection is the enemy of good.

First, we must do everything possible to reduce transmission and flatten the curve of infection.

That means though as many people might become infected, if it happens over a longer period of time, the hospitals will be able to cope.

Physical distancing and social isolation are distressing, and more difficult for the vulnerable in our society, but it is the only way.

You only need to look at Italy and, increasingly, the United States to see what happens when the curve spikes.

Though COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, the old and frail are at most risk.

How do we pause parts of an economy? The financial institutions have instituted loan repayment deferrals, which helps.

The other major costs to businesses suddenly facing sharp falls in revenue are rent and wages.

Businesses and landlords need to have constructive conversations about rent deferral where possible.

This is challenging, because landlords are operating businesses themselves. Each circumstance will be different, but what was a viable business in February could well be a viable business in November.

It will be easier to resume than to completely re-start.

The Federal Government is getting ready to announce wage subsidies.

This is a positive step, and if possible, should be ramped up depending on the severity of the economic slowdown.

It makes more sense for business to receive help to continue to pay people than to have them all line up at Centrelink.

As a small, well-networked regional city with a strong economy, Greater Shepparton is in a good place to collaborate in order to ride this out.

That is what the Greater Shepparton Response is designed to do. By communicating, cross-deploying and assisting each other with supply chain, we can keep as many people employed as possible, and keep our businesses going.

The buy-in to this initiative has already been impressive.

The community service sector is mobilised and ready to help with care of the vulnerable.

Some great collaboration between food processors and Shepparton FoodShare is happening.

Information sharing and co-ordination of the effort will ensure no-one falls through the gaps, and the care and assistance can be delivered as efficiently as possible.

Information can be found at greatersheppartonresponse.com.au

Stay safe, stay away physically but close socially and we can get through this together.