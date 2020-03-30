Opinion

Greater Shepparton, now is the time to respond

By Shepparton News

Greater response: Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry president John Anderson, City of Greater Shepparton mayor Seema Abdullah and Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell at Friday's launch of Greater Shepparton Response. Picture: Rodney Braithwaite.

1 of 1

“The most costly disruptions, always happen when something we take completely for granted stops working for a minute,” fictional US President Jed Bartlet said in the iconic TV series The West Wing.

We are now living through changes to almost everything we took for granted.

That we could socialise.

That certain sectors would be open for business. That everyone who wanted a job could have a job. That there would be football on the weekend.

The list goes on and keeps getting longer every week.

So now we have to work out a way to get through a disease pandemic with as few lives lost as possible, in as short a time as possible.

We have to work out how to pause parts of our economy without crashing it. This can be done, albeit in an imperfect way and with painful side-effects.

More than once it has been said that in times like this, perfection is the enemy of good.

First, we must do everything possible to reduce transmission and flatten the curve of infection.

That means though as many people might become infected, if it happens over a longer period of time, the hospitals will be able to cope.

Physical distancing and social isolation are distressing, and more difficult for the vulnerable in our society, but it is the only way.

You only need to look at Italy and, increasingly, the United States to see what happens when the curve spikes.

Though COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, the old and frail are at most risk.

How do we pause parts of an economy? The financial institutions have instituted loan repayment deferrals, which helps.

The other major costs to businesses suddenly facing sharp falls in revenue are rent and wages.

Businesses and landlords need to have constructive conversations about rent deferral where possible.

This is challenging, because landlords are operating businesses themselves. Each circumstance will be different, but what was a viable business in February could well be a viable business in November.

It will be easier to resume than to completely re-start.

The Federal Government is getting ready to announce wage subsidies.

This is a positive step, and if possible, should be ramped up depending on the severity of the economic slowdown.

It makes more sense for business to receive help to continue to pay people than to have them all line up at Centrelink.

As a small, well-networked regional city with a strong economy, Greater Shepparton is in a good place to collaborate in order to ride this out.

That is what the Greater Shepparton Response is designed to do. By communicating, cross-deploying and assisting each other with supply chain, we can keep as many people employed as possible, and keep our businesses going.

The buy-in to this initiative has already been impressive.

The community service sector is mobilised and ready to help with care of the vulnerable.

Some great collaboration between food processors and Shepparton FoodShare is happening.

Information sharing and co-ordination of the effort will ensure no-one falls through the gaps, and the care and assistance can be delivered as efficiently as possible.

Information can be found at greatersheppartonresponse.com.au

Stay safe, stay away physically but close socially and we can get through this together.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home. Story: Jessica Ball Photography: Rodney Braithwaite G aping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mooroopna livewire stays connected

Vicky Scott is a bundle of energy with connections to countless community groups, but her favourite place is somewhere calm and peaceful, with maybe a little touch of Mr Darcy to perk things up. John Lewis spoke to the Mooroopna livewire whose glass...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Dancing queen is taking centre stage

Making her way in the big, wide world is 18-year-old Nathalia dancing queen Kasey Brinsdon, who talks to Weekend Life about finding her passion, managing stress and how she copes with the ups and downs of a full-time dance course. Pursuing her...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

When life was a drag and we went wild

We now live in uncertain times, the old connections are crumbling and it feels anything could happen. The only safe and acceptable public activity is now golf, unless there’s been a big session at the club bar. But there was a time when people did outrageous things together, in close proximity, just for fun.

John Lewis
Opinion

Boss-cat in the driver’s seat

Now the world is slowing down, it’s a good chance to sit and think. I’ve been thinking about Clive who lived with us for 15 years before he munched his final dead bird. Clive was the last of a basket of unwanted siblings left at a Shepparton vets...

John Lewis
Opinion

Diary of self-isolation: Day 4

When Pat Patt picked up her daughter Grace from Melbourne Airport on Thursday morning, she wasn’t just committing to a two-hour drive, but also 14 days of self-isolation. Grace, who was on holidays in South America, was able to secure a flight...

Shepparton News