Self-isolation diary: day 9 and 10

When Pat Patt picked up her daughter Grace from Melbourne Airport on Thursday morning, she wasn’t just committing to a two-hour drive, but also 14 days of self-isolation.

Grace, who was on holidays in South America, was able to secure a flight home, but will now be spending the next two weeks self-isolating to ensure she does not have coronavirus.

Pat Patt will be writing a column for The News every day, revealing how she’s passing the hours.

I had the house to myself for a couple of hours while the others slept in and as I have been wanting to get going on some sewing I found my cutting board, fabric and scissors and got busy.

My little granddaughter, Sophie, has been enjoying dressing and undressing her doll recently so I thought I should make Tiffany (the doll) some more clothes.

I had some patterns that I had found on the internet so I cut out a pair of trousers, a matching boob-tube (not particularly appropriate for a Cabbage Patch baby, but easy to get on and off), a nightdress, and a dress with matching nappy.

I was thinking that Tiffany would be in line to be the best-dressed doll in Victoria when it occurred to me that I wouldn’t be the only crafty grandmother stuck at home and there will be hundreds of women going through their stashes of fabric and stitching all sorts of wonderful articles.

Last night a friend in England sent me a music clip after she had said she had been singing in her back yard and I asked for a daily song.

This friend has always sung and now leads a couple of choirs so I knew I would get some interesting and enjoyable music.

I have pulled out my good old headphones so can enjoy music when the others are asleep or watching TV.

We are very grateful to friends and neighbours for keeping us supplied with the necessities.

People have called or messaged us and said that they are going to the supermarket and if there was anything we needed.

I am also getting my head around online ordering and look forward to a delivery from the butcher.

We aren’t going to starve.