To our readers: A letter from the publisher

The magnitude of the coronavirus challenge grows day by day — as do the measures to slow down its spread and shield citizens from its worst impacts.

As we confront the greatest community crisis most of us have ever faced, accurate, timely and reliable information is indispensable.

In this super-connected world, however, fake news, misinformation and conspiracy theories circulate at lightning speed, creating fear and panic.

We are conscious that, particularly at times like this, our readers rely on us as a credible media outlet to provide the facts that matter. That is what we do.

We have done it for almost 150 years, through two Boer wars, two World Wars, the Great Depression and the Spanish flu, not to mention the many smaller conflicts and tragedies, as well as fires, droughts and floods that have affected our communities.

Our editors, photographers and reporters instinctively understand the professional responsibility they have as part of this tradition. I am proud of the way they have risen to the task.

Modern communications means they can work from home when necessary and that they can tell their stories around the clock on sheppnews.com.au

You may have seen reports of numerous regional newspapers closing down or ceasing publication as advertising revenues disappear as a result of the virus crisis.

Many were already struggling after the drift of revenues to the technology platforms, such as Google and Facebook, neither of which employs people in our regional communities — or pays much tax, let alone has any sense of responsibility to provide us with accurate, reliable information.

It may be that we, too, face difficult decisions in the months to come about which services we can continue to provide. Although The News has never missed an edition in the past 143 years, it is possible that infections among our staff or sheer economics will determine that outcome.

With that possibility in mind, we are asking all our subscribers to ensure they have activated their free access to sheppnews.com.au which also provides access to the digital version of the printed paper.

Whether you read it in print, online or on mobile, you will get the same comprehensive coverage — not just the latest news you need to guide your day but helpful stories and suggestions about making the best use of time at home, how to keep the kids busy and how to keep your mind and body healthy during a stressful time.

Every day we have great stories from our writers about the people you know, about the goings-on about town and region, stories and images that reflect the humanity, generosity and can-do spirit of our community.

We are totally committed to helping you and our community through this crisis. Stay safe and look after each other.

- Ross McPherson