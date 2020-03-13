Opinion

Make the most of the Shepparton Festival

By John Lewis

Our arts festival: A chance to get out and about and meet people, but not too closely.

1 of 1

I've been putting this off for a while - but it can't go on any longer, and now is the time.

As coronavirus rages around us and the world grinds to a halt, the Shepparton Festival could be the last time anyone has the chance to mingle and discuss the fundamental nature of things while drinking Gewurtztraminer and eating White Stilton Gold.

The 24th Shepparton Festival launches tonight with a packed program of the weird and the wonderful spread across the city, small towns, bars, wineries, galleries and paddocks over the next fortnight.

Because I am an art critic of enormous authority whose influence spreads far beyond Instagram, I feel it is crucial that I add my top five favourite festival events to the growing list to others who have posted theirs on social media.

I believe people are hungry for opinion, especially mine.

So here goes:

Number one

The Quarry Chorus which takes place tomorrow night at Dookie Quarry.

This is a perfect example of a grass-roots community event driven by local people with vision and passion.

It takes place in a spectacular jewel of the Goulburn Valley landscape with music, lights, dance and a home-grown choir singing an original song against a curtain of geological time.

What's more - it's free.

Unsurprisingly, the event has reached capacity so no more registrations are being taken.

Number two

Kyabram-born muso Ryan Meeking returns to his old stomping ground to write, perform and record a unique piece of music in the delightful surrounds of Shepparton's music hub - Chapel off Maude.

A great example of bringing it all back home, and a chance to wander in and see how the intangible art of music is made.

Plus, Ryan's a decent, humble bloke who loves a chat.

Number three

Cabaret - it's sophisticated, seat-squirmingly funny, contemporary and probably quite rude.

But who doesn't love some naughtiness?

There are three on offer - Women of the White House, Blak Cabaret and Ovariacting: A Period Drama.

Take your pick, or if you're a very naughty person, go to all three.

Number four

Yurri Wala Woka - a performance in bushland between Shepparton and Mooroopna which will combine the ancient and the contemporary stories of our unique indigenous culture.

There's food, dance, lights, music and storytelling in a bush setting.

This promises to be very special.

Number five

Shepparton Theatre Arts Group's annual Ten in Ten mini-theatrical festival which offers ten 10-minute plays.

This year the subjects include amnesia, crooked financial advisers, ghosts and struggling relationships.

These plays are written, directed and performed by local people just like yourself.

Some are first-timers, others are veteran thespians - all of them are in it for the fun and the possibility of a Netflix career.

These are my selections - have a look at the program and make your own choices.

There's so much more, from classical, soul and jazz music, circus, writing, photography, film, whisky, gin and cider classes - the list goes on.

So get out and about - just don't kiss or shake hands.

Latest articles

Sport

MVCA premier division grand final preview | Deniliquin

Deniliquin will be hoping the third time is a charm when they compete for premiership glory this weekend. The Rhinos’ premier grade side will line up for its third Murray Valley Cricket Association grand final in a row when it faces Barooga in...

Shepparton News
Sport

Lower grade cricket | Week two of finals preview

If the first weekend of the Cricket Shepparton lower grade finals is anything to go by, then fans across the region are set for another rollicking two days of breathtaking action. Premierships will be handed out across the SJ Perry Shield and the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

MVCA premier division grand final preview | Barooga

Leigh will look to opening batsmen Dan Ellis and Jamie Stanyer to set the tone for the rest of his troops on the last weekend of the season, while Justin Maley was in great touch when the two outfits last clashed

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Lifestyle

Those aren’t grey hairs - they are strands of glitter

SANDY LLOYD IS ON A WINNING STREAK I was asked if I had a Seniors card last week. Again. “Do I look old enough to have a Seniors card?” I asked my friends, perplexed. “Of course not,” they assured me. And yet the woman at the...

Sandy Lloyd
Opinion

It’s a total wipe out as coronavirus madness hits Echuca

SHIT just got real. Figuratively and literally. Thanks to all the hysterics in Goulburn Valley I had no toilet paper last week. Once my final roll disappeared and I was left standing, with a very full bladder, in three empty aisles, I was forced to...

Ivy Jensen
Opinion

Shepparton Festival: The Director’s Diary

Director’s Diary It’s hard to believe the Shepparton Festival launches on Friday. It goes without saying, but my team and I have been working tirelessly towards this festival. It represents a mountain of work: 17 days; 60-plus events; 250...

Shepparton News