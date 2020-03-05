Opinion

Try something new and see what the Goulburn Valley can do for you

By Ed McLeish

From the vineyards in Murchison to the top of Mt Major, Ed McLeish is calling on the people of the Goulburn Valley to try something new.

Most of us are trying to sacrifice something, and it seems now is a solid time to do that.

If all your new year's resolutions have fallen apart, have no fear: Lent is here.

Usually giving up something toxic will lead to an improved lifestyle, but it’s boring not doing anything fun.

I don’t want to be Marge Simpson — the neighbourhood fun sponge — canning everything I don’t agree with.

With that in mind, I’ve thought of ways to use my surroundings to my advantage, take up new hobbies and try new activities.

As a new local, my Shepparton knowledge was basically limited to SPC, SAM, Ryan’s Fruit and Veg, Aquamoves and footy with the Bears — pretty vanilla sample of options there.

Shepparton and the Goulburn Valley can offer so many opportunities by way of paths less travelled.

Literal paths less travelled, such as cycling down Mt Major (Greater Shepparton’s highest point), or metaphorically, by trying something new.

A new but dear friend of mine, Charmayne Allison, told me on her first day of work she couldn’t be more excited to have a flying lesson at Shepparton’s airport.

What an amazing idea!

For years as a city slicker, I had wanted to learn to ride a horse. Now is my time.

I could go waterskiing in Nagambie, go for a swim at Cobram’s Thompson’s Beach, take some photographs at Strathmerton’s Cactus Country, or see what the jam’s about at The Big Strawberry at Koonoomoo.

That hasn’t even touched on the ample wining and dining opportunities the Goulburn Valley has to offer.

There are so many restaurants from various cultures spread across the GV — I’ve heard the Golden Wheel in Tatura has the best Chinese, while Mooroopna Asian fusion restaurant Yiche is also apparently tantalising.

And in vino country — at the Tahbilk Cellar Door, or Mitchelton Wines, or Murchison Wines — there are plenty of memories to be made, and hopefully not lost with too much liquid fun.

So maybe once every 40 days, or 40 nights, or less, try something new and see what your community can offer you.

