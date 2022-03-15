C-grade cricket wrap

Batting brilliance from Euroa's top order enabled it to earn a brilliant eight-wicket win against Numurkah to highlight the weekend's Jim McGregor Shield action.

Having won the toss, the Blues batted first and posted a competitive score of 9-155, but it proved far too few to stop a loaded Magpies batting card that won with eight wickets to spare.

Although they were 2-59 early in the piece, the Pies flew home with captain Linc McKernan (86 not out) and Jack McKernan (53 not out) in complete control, sealing the win with more than 18 overs to spare.

Earlier, Tyson Woods had looked the goods for the Blues making 79, but a huge spell of 4-14 from John Wilson helped his side keep the total down.

In other contests, Undera earned a comfortable win against Tatura, claiming a six-wicket result.

Batting first, Tatura struggled to find contributors outside Daryl Phillingham (27) and Kade Walker (20), bowled out for 107.

David Balfour was the best of the bowlers with 3-9.

The Lions had no problems tracking the target down, making 4-111 off 28 overs with Tyler Fleming (40) in top touch.

Karramomus made tough work of its run chase against Shepparton United, but still did enough to grab a two-wicket win.

United batted first and was kept to 96, with Travis Frost and Angus Lake each making 29.

Tony Rowan, who was the pick of the bowlers taking 4-22, also guided the Bloods across the line making 18 not out as they won with two wickets in hand.

Invergordon slogged its way to a strong win, making 3-119 off 23.4 overs to comfortably beat Central Park-St Brendan's.

Bayden Moor looked the goods making 43 not out, with Dion Gleeson also finding 36.

And Mooroopna came up with a dominant win against Pine Lodge, getting the job done by 78 runs.

The Cats made 7-174 as Ben Woods (57) raised the bat, before rolling the Lodgers for 96 with each of their six bowlers grabbing a wicket.