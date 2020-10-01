Australia Post to create 4000 jobs

Regional Victoria will play a key role in a busy Christmas for Australia Post.

With a massive demand for the postal service anticipated following a chaotic year for the community, Australia Post will create 4000 new jobs across the country — the most at one time in the service's 210-year history.

This will include 300 fixed-term full-time and part-time customer centre opportunities.

There will also be 2900 Christmas casuals hired to help with transport and deliveries across the nation, and a further 900 for other areas of the business.

A number of the new jobs will be created in areas of regional Victoria such as Shepparton and Bendigo.

Australia Post's people and culture executive general manager Sue Davis said it was a major boost for what is expected to be the busiest Christmas on record.

“A lot has been expected of our people this year and I’m so proud of the way our team has adapted and dealt with the challenges they’ve faced to keep delivering for Australia across our entire network,” she said.

“In managing all the necessary COVID-safe requirements, including a reduced workforce in our Melbourne facilities during the recent stage four restrictions, our people have gone over and above to provide critical services for businesses and their customers and delivered for over 8.1 million households who have shopped online between March and August alone.

“This is a record-breaking recruitment drive for what we expect to be a Christmas unlike any we’ve had before in Australia Post’s history.

“In a year that has been incredibly challenging and impacted people in many ways, we are delighted to be inviting people to join us this Christmas as we deliver across the country.”