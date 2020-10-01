3000 local jobs will be lost if the coronavirus supplement is slashed

Almost 3000 jobs will be lost across Greater Shepparton, and the Campaspe and Moira shires while the electorate of Nicholls will bleed more than $2 million a week by the phasing out of the coronavirus supplement, according to new modelling by Deloitte Access Economics.

More than half of those jobs will be lost in Greater Shepparton.

The current JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments have been a lifeline for people across the region, enabling businesses to buffer the devastating impact of COVID-19.

But as the Federal Government phases out the additional coronavirus supplement, Greater Shepparton will be left reeling.

Like so many small local businesses, Wear Repair owner and designer Wendy Crowe said she had no idea what would happen once income support was phased out.

“JobKeeper has been our saviour — we wouldn’t be here without it,” Ms Crowe said.

“Without it I don’t know what we would’ve done, we couldn’t have paid our wages.”

The new modelling by one of Australia's top economic advisory groups shows cutting and removing the coronavirus supplement will result in the loss of 1513 jobs in Greater Shepparton, 730 jobs in Campaspe Shire and 568 in Moira Shire.

Slashing the coronavirus supplement by $150 a week from September 25 is removing an estimated $2,111,850 a week from our local economy, hitting those on JobSeeker, Youth Allowance and parenting payments the hardest, the report shows.

Once the supplement is removed in December, those on JobSeeker will be forced to live off the old NewStart rate of just $40 a day, according to the Australian Council of Social Service.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Nicki Hutley said the analysis showed the government's plan to reduce income support would set back the economy even further.

“We know that this would take a serious toll on the wellbeing of millions of people who are without paid work, especially those in regional communities,” she said.



Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the Federal Government had acted "decisively" to support Australians through the pandemic, but did not answer questions about whether he would be pushing to extend or make the supplement permanent in parliament.

“(The Federal Government) will continue to keep a close eye on economic conditions, making decisions about further support as required,” he said.

Mr Drum pointed to a raft of government spending measures focused on getting people off welfare and into work, including $7.2 million for Moira and Campaspe shires, as well as for Greater Shepparton Secondary College.

“In the past week, the Federal Government has announced $385 million in regional support,” he said.

“Many thousands of seasonal work jobs will become available over the coming months and I encourage people to take advantage of recent incentive measures announced by the Federal Government.”

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry president John Anderson said the region could not afford another economic setback after the drought, bushfires, and now coronavirus.

“I don’t think it (coronavirus income support) should be permanent, but it could possibly not have an end date, something with a sunset clause,” he said.

“We don’t want to become a welfare state, but we want to look after our citizens.”

Australian Council of Social Service chief executive Dr Cassandra Goldie called on the government to move quickly to legislate a permanent, adequate, JobSeeker rate.