Farmers now have access to rural NSW

By Shepparton News

Victorian farmers, agricultural contractors and specialist service providers now have immediate access to rural NSW.

They must first apply for a Border Entry registration code, which is available from Service NSW, then the agricultural pass on the same site.

There is no longer any waiting period for the entry code so you can download both authorisations at the same time.

Only the owner of the business or farm can apply for the code, but once they have that their staff and family members can use it to apply for their own agricultural permits.

Victorian Nationals leader Peter Walsh said there has been some confusion about these passes but said it was now simply a matter of routine.

“Anyone who still thinks there are problems with this access can rest assured it is as easy as simply logging on and as quick as you can fill in the blanks on the screen,” he said.

“This access is some of the best news Victorian farmers with properties in NSW, and contractors heading into harvest, have had for some time.”

Go to service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-covid-19-nsw-border-entry-permit

