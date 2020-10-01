Man sentenced after dangerous driving pursuits through Shepparton

A magistrate has condemned the actions of a learner driver who pleaded guilty to 27 charges stemming from a number of dangerous driving pursuits through Shepparton.

Troy Joachim, 24, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment and an 18-month community corrections order for the offending, which occurred over a two-month period.

Magistrate David Faram said the courts had seen a "large number of cases" during recent months involving local young people engaging in dangerous driving.

“It is a real concern at the moment about a number of young people from Shepparton and Mooroopna engaging in this type of conduct, engaging in conduct which challenges the police to chase them and intervene,” he said.

“It is dangerous behaviour which places their lives and the lives of other people at risk.”

The court heard that on May 23, June 28 and July 3 this year police observed either a white Mitsubishi Magna or a white Ford station wagon being driven erratically through Shepparton, with police believing Joachim was the driver on each occasion.

The court was told police attempted to intercept the vehicle each time, which then accelerated heavily and drove off at a fast rate of speed.

On one occasion police observed smoke pluming from the vehicle's tyres as it skidded around a corner, while on another occasion police observed the vehicle overtaking at least five cars on blind corners, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

The pursuits were eventually called off by police due to the "increasingly erratic manner" of the driving.

Police executed a search warrant at the accused's Shepparton address on July 3 where they located a number of items, including an iPhone, war medals, jewellery, collector spoons, a sword and $2100 in Indian currency, which they believe were stolen during four separate thefts from motor vehicles and one burglary between April and June this year.

The accused was arrested and interviewed on July 16 and bailed the following day.

The court heard Joachim was involved in another police pursuit three days later on July 20, while on bail, which saw him driving a green Honda Accord through Shepparton bearing registration plates from a vehicle stolen on June 23.

Joachim, a learner driver who did not have L plates displayed at the time, was arrested later that day hiding in a shower at a Shepparton address.

Joachim's lawyer Luke Slater urged Mr Faram to release his client, who had already served 71 days of pre-sentence detention, and place him on an 18-month community corrections order.

Mr Slater said the accused conceded the driving offences were "serious", had an impact on the community and could warrant a term of imprisonment.

“The ball should be put firmly back into (Joachim's) court to prove to his mother and partner he is serious about getting off drugs while in the community and getting on with the rest of his life,” he said.

The court heard Joachim had recently spent six months in jail which left him a "smiley, healthy young man" due to having time away from drugs.

Mr Slater said Joachim had endured a difficult childhood, and being the oldest of seven siblings he had a large responsibility in his family and the community.

“When he is clean and his head is screwed on he presents very well, however as a local character tearing through the streets of Shepparton in a motor vehicle doesn’t bode well for him or anyone else,” he said.

Joachim pleaded guilty to 27 charges which included dangerous driving despite being directed to stop by police, driving as a learner driver without an experienced driver beside him or L plates displayed, dishonestly receiving stolen goods, dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime and possessing cannabis.

Joachim was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, with 72 days recognised as time served.

Upon his release he will serve an 18-month community correction order which includes conditions to attend treatment and rehab for drug abuse and dependency.

Joachim was disqualified from driving for two years.

***

MORE COURT NEWS

Shepparton man steals $350 from Finer Fruits during “opportunistic” theft

Man fined $2000 following “unprovoked attack” at Sherbourne Terrace

Shepparton boy, 15, denied bail after alleged assault

###