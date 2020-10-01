Death of John Gray

Civic leader and community worker John Gray, from Shepparton and formerly of Toolamba, has died at the age of 82.

Mr Gray died at Goulburn Valley Health on Tuesday, September 29 as a result of an illness.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughters Megan and Kate and son Cameron.

Mr Gray was born in Camberwell in 1938 and worked as a teacher in Tatura. He spent several decades in local government with Rodney Shire and then with the City of Greater Shepparton.

A keen follower of politics and sport, Mr Gray was a regular columnist in The News after he left the council.

An obituary will be published in The News.